Con éxito se inauguró en Rancagua el 12° Encuentro de Apicultores de la Sexta Región

  • Apiunisexta, organismo que reúne casi a 200 productores de O’Higgins organizó este evento que mezcla una serie de seminarios junto la exposición de los más increíbles productos derivados de la miel. Feria estará en la Plaza Los Héroes hasta el sábado.

Maritza Puga, presidenta de Apiunisexta.
 “Las abejas no tienen color político solo queremos protegerlas”, con estas palabras Maritza Puga presidenta de Apiunisexta dió el vamos a unos de los eventos más importantes del año en cuanto al agro regional, se trata del 12° Encuentro de Apicultores de la Sexta Región, que se lleva a cabo en la Plaza Los Héroes de Rancagua.

Diversas autoridades regionales como el senador Juan Pablo Letelier, el seremi de Agricultura Jose Guajardo, el director de Indap, Felipe Vergara y el alcalde de Rancagua Eduardo Soto llegaron hasta el salon O’Higgins de la intendencia donde representantes del gremio apicultor expresaron sus principales preocupaciones. Maritza Puga presidenta de Apiunisexta hizo un llamado a crear leyesr que protejan a la abejas. “Necesitamos una ley que fomente la reforestación a orillas de los caminos, una ley que haga obligatorios que los agricultores avisen cuando aplicaran productos químicos en sus predios para tener la posibilidad de trasladar nuestras colmenas y una legislación que prohiba el ingreso de especies de insectos nocivas, como alguna vez se intentó hacer con la abeja africanizada”.

Esta fiesta de la apicultura estará hasta mañana sábado con una exposición de productos derivados de la miel y artesanía a un costado de la intendencia regional. Al mismo tiempo se realizaran interesantes seminarios donde trataran temas tan relevantes como las causas de la desaparición de las abejas, y los efectos del cambio climático y la sequia en la supervivencia de esta especie.

