Mostazal recibió septiembre con campeonato de cueca

Con mucha cueca en sus diversas categorías, los establecimientos de la comuna recibieron septiembre con el 37º Campeonato de Cueca que tradicionalmente organiza la Escuela Especial María Alicia Ponce, oportunidad en la que se presentaron más de 50 pequeños exponentes que buscaron llevarse el primer lugar.
Cueca Huasa, Campesina y Tradicional fueron parte de los estilos que los jóvenes competidores presentaron en el escenario, destacando la participación de los representantes del colegio Hijos del Sol, el Colegio El Rincón, el Camino Real, el Liceo Elvira Sánchez, el Teresiano y el Nuestra Esperanza, entre otros.
En la jornada, se vivió el ambiente dieciochero con los stand de comida de anticuchos y choripan, con remolinos al viento y las ganas de dar la bienvenida al mes en el que se celebrarán un nuevo aniversario de la patria, y en la que la directora del establecimiento, Mirta Tapia, agradeció el apoyo del municipio en la ejecución de la actividad, y principalmente a los colegios y escuelas que año a año “se suman a una iniciativa que busca fraternizar, estrechar lazos, y dar el puntapié inicial a la llegada del mes de septiembre” afirmó.
GANADORES
El podio, por establecimiento, quedó de la siguiente manera:
1º CICLO
1º lugar = Colegio Laurita Vicuña
2º lugar= Colegio Andrés Bello
3º lugar= Colegio Teresiano
2º CICLO KÍNDER
1º lugar = Hijos del Sol
2º lugar = Camino Real
3º lugar = Colegio El Rincón
Cueca Campesina. Primer ciclo básico
1º lugar =Hijos Del Sol
2º lugar = Nuestra Esperanza
3º lugar = Elvira Sánche
1º CICLO CUECA HUASA. PRIMER CICLO BÁSICO
1º lugar = Hijos del Sol.
2º lugar = Colegio El Rincón
3º lugar = Andrés Bello.
