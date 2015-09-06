Colchagua igualó contra Ovalle 1-1

Segunda paridad consecutiva en San Fernando para los de la Herradura que, en todo caso, siguen invictos en la Segunda División 2015-2016.

No la pasó bien ayer. Colchagua CD pudo ganar su partido frente a Deportes Ovalle por la quinta fecha de la Segunda División pero, no fue capaz de superar a un cuadro nortino que fue hasta San Fernando para hacer su negocio.

A diferencia de otros duelos donde los de San Fernando manejaron las acciones, esta vez el trámite fue parejo. La visita, dirigida por Danilo Chacón, buscó lo suyo y por pasajes tuvo el control del balón haciendo correr al dueño de casa.

Claro está que, desde el lado del equipo de Raúl González, intentaron hacer daño principalmente buscando a su único delantero en punta en la primera parte, Carlos Pérez. Además, para salir del 0-0 con que terminó el primer tiempo, el técnico local apostó por el ex Chimbarongo FC Williams Sepúlveda quién no defraudó. En la única que tuvo, en los 59’, metió un zapatazo dentro del área ovallina para colocar el 1-0.

A ventaja, le dio un segundo aire al Colchagua que nuevamente por intermedio de Sepúlveda estuvo a nada de marcar el 2-0 pero, los verdes del Limarí emparejaron rápido.

En los 65’, César Castillo batió a Carlos Lemus y sentenció un juego en el 1-1 definitivo.

Con la victoria, Colchagua alcanzó los cinco puntos y quedó a dos de los líderes del torneo.

En la próxima fecha, el conjunto sanfernandino deberá viajar hasta Los Andes para medirse frente a Trasandino.

Ficha del Partido

Colchagua CD (1): Carlos Lemus; Luis Fuentes, Maximiliano González, Matías Canales, Diego Arrigada; Patricio Rubina, Brian Schurter (46, Richard Catrileo), Carlos Guajardo, Richard Olivares (80’, Ángel Cofré), Álex Díaz (46’, Williams Sepúlveda); Carlos Pérez. DT: Raúl González.

Ovalle (1): Cristobal López; Rodrigo Rojas (68’, Erick Albáñez), Joel Tapia, Felipe Lecaros, Richard Pizarro; Juan Silva (60’, Patricio Vidal), Marcos Robles, Leonardo Espinoza, César Castillo (74’, Franco Contreras); Felipe Varas, Diego Cuellar. DT: Danilo Chacón.

Árbitros: Juan Lara; Carlos Carrasco, Mauricio Tellez; Fernando Vejar.

Amonestados: Guajardo (COL); López, Tapia, Silva, Rojas, Espinoza (OVA).

Expulsado: Lecaros (OVA).

Goles: 1-0, 59’, Sepúlveda; 1-1, 65’, Castillo.

Estadio: Jorge Silva Valenzuela.

Público: 1.500 espectadores aproximadamente.