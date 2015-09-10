Humberto Maturana dicta conferencia en Pichidegua

La actividad se llevó a cabo en la Casona Casas Viejas de Almahue, con más de 300 asistentes.
El ciclo “Construyendo la Sociedad del Futuro”, nuevamente se vistió de gala. De este modo es que la instancia presentó a una eminencia académica: el Premio Nacional de Ciencias, Humberto Maturana. Junto a él estuvo la consultora en Educación de la Escuela Matríztica, Claudia Carvacho, por lo que ambos ofrecieron un diálogo sobre el estado actual de la enseñanza, a través de la conferencia “La tarea de la educación en este presente cultural: formar ciudadanos globales con raíces éticas locales”.
Cabe señalar que estas conferencias son organizadas por el municipio y su objetivo es dar un valor agregado a la educación tradicional de estas comunidades, llegando con material de nivel mundial a una zona donde sus habitantes, por la lejanía o falta de alternativas, no pueden salir para instruirse de mayor forma.
El anfitrión de la actividad y quien dio la bienvenida a Maturana fue el alcalde Adolfo Cerón, señalando que su visita a la comuna responde a una apuesta que hicieron a nivel del ente edilicio. “Para nosotros es una oportunidad de dialogar, de conversar lo que está pasando con nuestro país en temas educacionales, como también respecto a la crisis que se vive en distintos países de Latinoamérica, con un gran maestro como él”, expresó la autoridad.
Al evento asistieron los consejeros regionales, quienes previamente realizaron una sesión de la Comisión de Educación. En ésta el edil expuso una serie de cambios que necesita el Liceo Latinoamericano y la gran oferta de enseñanza que ofrece la institución, con sus especialidades técnico profesionales.
