4ª Fecha Campeonato Histórico de Velocidad Four*B 2015 se corre  en Codegua

El vértigo la velocidad y el glamour del Campeonato Histórico de Velocidad se vuelven a tomar el Autódromo Internacional.
La 4ª Fecha del Campeonato Histórico de Velocidad Four*B se disputará este sábado en el Autódromo Internacional Codegua (AIC). El glamour y la competencia de los autos clásicos e históricos harán vibrar a todos los fanáticos del Motorsport nacional.
Esta modalidad reúne a los tres clubes más importantes de Chile en lo que dice relación con la búsqueda, preservación, restauración y preparación de automóviles clásicos para la competencia en pista. El ATPA, Asociación Turismo Pista Amateur, el BMW 2002 AIC, y el Club de Automóviles Sport Vitacura (CASV).
El principal objetivo del Campeonato Historico de Velocidad Four*B es convertirse en un campeonato patrimonial sobre ruedas y el único de automóviles clásicos en Chile.
En total, serán más de 50 autos los que participarán de este evento en el Autódromo donde la competencia oficial comenzará a partir de las 10:30 horas de este sábado. La entrada general tendrá un valor de $2.500 pesos, gradería alta $5.000 y Parque Cerrado (calle de pits) $10.000, esta última con descuento a tráves del sistema de Groupon a sólo $6.900.
