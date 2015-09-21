Casa se quema completamente en Pichilemu

Gentileza radio Entre Olas
Cerca de las dos de la madrugada del lunes Bomberos de Pichilemu debió concurrir a un incendio declarado en el sector de Las Comillas donde se quemaba una Casa habitación de material ligero y que se ubicaba sobre pilotes y de aproximadamente 200 metros cuadrados
Una vez que los voluntarios llegaron al lugar, la casa se encontraba totalmente envuelta en llamas y personal de Carabineros y Vecinos trataban de apagar el fuego, lo que fue imposible y solo pudieron rescatar algunos enceres desde su interior y “quedaron con lo puesto” 3 adultos y 1 menor de 13 años
La vivienda figura a nombre de Catherine Valenzuela Medel y según relata uno de sus moradores, quien fue trasladado al Servicio de Urgencia en Vehículo particular, ya que se clavo un clavo en un pie, el incendio comenzó en la chimenea de la casa y fue el menor que se percato de la situación y alerto al resto de los moradores quienes dormían profundamente a esa hora y solo atinaron a arrancar y pedir ayuda
El agua de los 2 carros no fue suficiente para apagar el incendio y concurrió en su ayuda un camión aljibe del municipio ante la emergencia.
Recién a las 04.30 de la madrugada se logro controlar totalmente la emergencia
20 comments
JBIpF9 It as in reality a nice and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
same topics discussed here? I ad really like to be a part of
Really appreciate you sharing this blog article.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Thank you for your article post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Its hard to find good help I am forever proclaiming that its hard to procure good help, but here is
This very blog is obviously educating and besides amusing. I have found a lot of handy tips out of it. I ad love to go back again and again. Thanks a bunch!
This is one awesome blog post.Thanks Again. Will read on
You are my aspiration, I own few blogs and sometimes run out from brand . Truth springs from argument amongst friends. by David Hume.
This is a really good tip especially to those new to the blogosphere. Brief but very accurate information Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read article!
There as certainly a great deal to know about this issue. I love all of the points you made.
There is noticeably a lot to identify about this. I assume you made various good points in features also.
It as not that I want to duplicate your web-site, but I really like the design and style. Could you let me know which style are you using? Or was it custom made?
Great, google took me stright here. thanks btw for post. Cheers!
I truly appreciate this article post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Very nice write-up. I definitely appreciate this website. Continue the good work!
I think, that you are not right. I can defend the position. Write to me in PM.
You actually make it appear really easy along with your presentation however I find this matter to be really something
You made some first rate points there. I seemed on the web for the issue and found most people will associate with together with your website.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog.Really looking forward to read more.
This particular blog is without a doubt cool and also informative. I have picked up a lot of handy tips out of it. I ad love to go back again and again. Thanks a bunch!