Casa se quema completamente en Pichilemu

Destacada, Otros, Policial septiembre 21, 2015 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
DSC_0395 (1)

Gentileza radio Entre Olas

Cerca de las dos de la madrugada del lunes Bomberos de Pichilemu debió concurrir a un incendio declarado en el sector de Las Comillas donde se quemaba una Casa habitación de material ligero y que se ubicaba sobre pilotes y de aproximadamente 200 metros cuadrados
Una vez que los voluntarios llegaron al lugar, la casa se encontraba totalmente envuelta en llamas y personal de Carabineros y Vecinos trataban de apagar el fuego, lo que fue imposible y solo pudieron rescatar algunos enceres desde su interior y “quedaron con lo puesto” 3 adultos y 1 menor de 13 años
La vivienda figura a nombre de Catherine Valenzuela Medel y según relata uno de sus moradores, quien fue trasladado al Servicio de Urgencia en Vehículo particular, ya que se clavo un clavo en un pie, el incendio comenzó en la chimenea de la casa y fue el menor que se percato de la situación y alerto al resto de los moradores quienes dormían profundamente a esa hora y solo atinaron a arrancar y pedir ayuda
El agua de los 2 carros no fue suficiente para apagar el incendio y concurrió en su ayuda un camión aljibe del municipio ante la emergencia.

Recién a las 04.30 de la madrugada se logro controlar totalmente la emergencia

Sharing

Tags

, ,

About Luis Fernando Gonzalez

20 comments

Deja un comentario