Victorias regresan a Graneros

 En la comuna se dispuso de la adquisición de dos carruajes para el transporte público.
Una de las tareas que se autoimpuso la municipalidad de Graneros fue recuperar el patrimonio cultural tangible e intangible de la ciudad y muchas han sido las tareas para llevar a cabo esta misión. Aquí se cuenta la reconstrucción de los antiguos pilones y la puesta en marcha de la remoción de escombros para edificar en condiciones originales la Casa Hodgkinson.
No obstante la tarea no se termina ahí, sino que continúa y durante el desarrollo del desfile cívico-militar de Fiestas Patrias, hubo una gran sorpresa para los vecinos de la comuna del café que dejó atónito particularmente a los adultos mayores. Y es que a viva voz, el alcalde de Graneros Claudio Segovia anunció “regresan las victorias al pueblo”.
La idea según el edil, es rememorar tiempos pasados, donde las calles polvorientas veían pasar estos hermosos y autóctonos medios de transporte que con un paso lento pero seguro, conectan a su pasajero con la belleza natural de la ciudad.
“Fueron adquiridas en Viña del Mar. Inicialmente será dos pero en el futuro esperamos que sean más. Van a ser administradas por la Fundación Municipal para el Desarrollo de Graneros. Los adultos mayores y dirigentes sociales, van a tener rebaja en el valor de acceso”, comentó Segovia.
La proyección indica que los coches victorias tiradas por caballos entrarán en funcionamiento a mediados del mes de octubre, fecha en que se podrá disfrutar de un entretenido paseo en carruaje por la ciudad. Una manera distinta de conocer esta “Nueva Ciudad”.
MURAL “REFLEJO DE UNA HISTORIA”
Otro de los legados culturales para marco la comunidad, es el mural “Reflejo de una Historia”, que plasma los principales hitos fundacionales de la ciudad. La obra del pintor, Juan Mena, se encuentra ubicada a un costado del edificio consistorial, por calle Santa Elena.

