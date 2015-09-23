En la comuna se dispuso de la adquisición de dos carruajes para el transporte público.
Una de las tareas que se autoimpuso la municipalidad de Graneros fue recuperar el patrimonio cultural tangible e intangible de la ciudad y muchas han sido las tareas para llevar a cabo esta misión. Aquí se cuenta la reconstrucción de los antiguos pilones y la puesta en marcha de la remoción de escombros para edificar en condiciones originales la Casa Hodgkinson.
No obstante la tarea no se termina ahí, sino que continúa y durante el desarrollo del desfile cívico-militar de Fiestas Patrias, hubo una gran sorpresa para los vecinos de la comuna del café que dejó atónito particularmente a los adultos mayores. Y es que a viva voz, el alcalde de Graneros Claudio Segovia anunció “regresan las victorias al pueblo”.
La idea según el edil, es rememorar tiempos pasados, donde las calles polvorientas veían pasar estos hermosos y autóctonos medios de transporte que con un paso lento pero seguro, conectan a su pasajero con la belleza natural de la ciudad.
“Fueron adquiridas en Viña del Mar. Inicialmente será dos pero en el futuro esperamos que sean más. Van a ser administradas por la Fundación Municipal para el Desarrollo de Graneros. Los adultos mayores y dirigentes sociales, van a tener rebaja en el valor de acceso”, comentó Segovia.
La proyección indica que los coches victorias tiradas por caballos entrarán en funcionamiento a mediados del mes de octubre, fecha en que se podrá disfrutar de un entretenido paseo en carruaje por la ciudad. Una manera distinta de conocer esta “Nueva Ciudad”.
MURAL “REFLEJO DE UNA HISTORIA”
Otro de los legados culturales para marco la comunidad, es el mural “Reflejo de una Historia”, que plasma los principales hitos fundacionales de la ciudad. La obra del pintor, Juan Mena, se encuentra ubicada a un costado del edificio consistorial, por calle Santa Elena.
Victorias regresan a Graneros
En la comuna se dispuso de la adquisición de dos carruajes para el transporte público.
30 comments
eWONaM thanks to the author for taking his time on this one.
It as good to come across a blog every once
You have made some decent points there. I looked on the web to find out more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.
Major thanks for the article.Much thanks again. Want more.
WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with
I value the blog post.Much thanks again. Great.
pretty beneficial stuff, overall I believe this is well worth a bookmark, thanks
whoah this blog is great i love reading your posts. Keep up the great work! You know, a lot of people are looking around for this information, you can aid them greatly.
or guest authoring on other blogs? I have a blog based upon on the same topics you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information.
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!
This site is the bomb. You have a new fan! I can at wait for the next update, bookmarked!
This very blog is definitely entertaining and besides diverting. I have picked up a bunch of handy things out of this source. I ad love to visit it over and over again. Thanks!
that site What computer brands allow you to build your own computer?
I rruky epprwcierwd your own podr errickw.
You made some clear points there. I did a search on the subject matter and found most people will agree with your site.
You created some decent factors there. I looked online with all the problem and located most individuals goes moreover to utilizing your site.
whoah this blog is wonderful i love reading your articles. Keep up the good work! You know, many people are searching around for this info, you could help them greatly.
Some really prime posts on this internet site , saved to favorites.
Thanks so much for the blog article.Thanks Again. Will read on
WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options
online dating websites This actually answered my problem, thanks!
I really liked your blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
I like, will read more. Thanks!
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic post.Really thank you! Much obliged.
It is hard to uncover knowledgeable men and women within this topic, nevertheless you be understood as guess what takes place you are discussing! Thanks
Really enjoyed this blog article.Thanks Again. Great.
I was recommended this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are amazing! Thanks!
You can certainly see your enthusiasm in the work you write. The arena hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times follow your heart.
I truly appreciate this article.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Thank you for your wonderful post! It continues to be very useful. I hope that you all carry on posting your wisdom with me.