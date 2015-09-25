Detectan cajero automático adulterado para falsificar tarjetas

La oportuna precaución tomada por un cliente permitió detectar la instalación de equipos utilizados para la clonación de tarjetas bancarias en el dispensador ubicado en un banco de la Carretera El Cobre de Rancagua. El hecho se registró la tarde del miércoles, cuando un cliente acudió al cajero automático, percatándose que el lector de este dispensador se encontraba suelto, por lo que de forma inmediata llamó a Carabineros, quienes al llegar al lugar revisaron el “skimmer” utilizado para clonar las bandas magnéticas de las tarjetas bancarias, además de otro elemento de similares características donde había una microcámara para grabar las claves secretas y una tarjeta de memoria donde se almacenaban los datos.

El hallazgo de estos elementos fue informado al fiscal de turno, quien instruyó la presencia de la Sección de Investigación Policial (SIP) de la Tercera Comisaría Rancagua Oriente, quienes se encuentran realizando las diligencias para identificar a la o las personas que instalaron los equipos en el lugar, estableciendo que si bien hubo algunos clientes que no se percataron de la presencia de estos elementos, sus datos quedaron almacenados en la tarjeta de memoria no pudiendo ser clonado.

Frente a esto, el comisario de la unidad, mayor Julio Marabolí, manifestó que “es muy importante que las personas tomen las precauciones al momento de retirar dinero de los cajeros automáticos, verificando que no existan objetos extraños en el lugar y en caso de encontrar alguna anomalía, no introducir sus tarjetas ni claves. Además de llamar inmediatamente a Carabineros”. El oficial precisó que una de las principales recomendaciones es cubrir el teclado al momento de digitar la clave de seguridad para así evitar que sean grabadas o vistas por extraños, también se puede hacer una inspección del dispensador de dinero para detectar alguna irregularidad.

