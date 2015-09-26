Nuevo Hospital de Chimbarongo sería entregado en 2017

La Subsecretaria de Redes Asistenciales, Dra. Angélica Verdugo Sobral, acompañada del Intendente de la Región de O’Higgins, Juan Ramón Godoy, del Director del Servicio de Salud O’Higgins, Fernando Troncoso, la diputada Alejandra Sepúlveda, del alcalde de Chimbarongo, Cosme Mellado, y de los dueños de casa, directora y subdirector médico del Hospital, María Antonieta Matas y Dr. Ricardo Jiménez, estuvieron presente en la visita al terreno donde se construye el nuevo establecimiento de salud chimbaronguino.

“Con esta visita hemos querido decirle a la ciudadanía que el Gobierno cumple sus compromisos. Que cuando asumimos esta tarea señalamos que íbamos a iniciar las obras de este hospital, las cuales debían haber sido iniciadas en el Gobierno pasado y no fue así. Nosotros efectivamente licitamos, iniciamos obras y estamos comprometidos con entregar este Hospital en el año 2017 a su comunidad.”, destacó.
Según señalan desde el gobierno este nuevo edificio cumplirá con todos los estándares de calidad que poseen los hospitales con enfoque de Familia y Comunidad. Entre algunas de sus características contará con 20 camas, un servicio de urgencia cómodo y amplio, más un aumento del personal médico y del área clínica y una ambulancia SAMU, junto con nuevas salas de Procedimientos, Rehabilitación, Auditorio, Central de Alimentación, Casino, Esterilización, Laboratorio, Salud Mental, Adulto Mayor SAMU, Sala Cuna y Jardín Infantil.

