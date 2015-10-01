Invitan a presentación coral del adulto mayor

Sociales octubre 1, 2015octubre 1, 2015 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
  • Actividad se llevará a cabo este lunes 5 de octubre, a las 19 horas, en el salón municipal de Rancagua.

Marcela Catalán

En el marco del proyecto “Por los surcos de Violeta Parra Sandoval”, la Agrupación Coral Gaudium Rancagua invita a una presentación, a realizarse este lunes 5 de octubre, a las 19 horas, en el salón municipal de la mencionada ciudad. En la ocasión participará el coro del Círculo Sewell, como también Dulce Armonía de Graneros, Voces de Otoño de Vitacura, además de un orfeón escolar.

De esta forma es que el conjunto anfitrión se adhiere a las celebraciones de los cien años de la aludida artista, quien en octubre de 2017 llegaría a sus diez décadas de existencia. Los festejos en honor a su figura culminarán en este mismo mes del próximo año, en el marco del II Encuentro Nacional de Coros del Adulto Mayor.
En cuanto a la actividad de este lunes, la agrupación invita a asistir a toda la comunidad. Esto, particularmente a las entidades culturales y sociales ligadas a la tercera edad.

