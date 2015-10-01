Invitan a presentación coral del adulto mayor

- Actividad se llevará a cabo este lunes 5 de octubre, a las 19 horas, en el salón municipal de Rancagua.
Marcela Catalán
En el marco del proyecto “Por los surcos de Violeta Parra Sandoval”, la Agrupación Coral Gaudium Rancagua invita a una presentación, a realizarse este lunes 5 de octubre, a las 19 horas, en el salón municipal de la mencionada ciudad. En la ocasión participará el coro del Círculo Sewell, como también Dulce Armonía de Graneros, Voces de Otoño de Vitacura, además de un orfeón escolar.
De esta forma es que el conjunto anfitrión se adhiere a las celebraciones de los cien años de la aludida artista, quien en octubre de 2017 llegaría a sus diez décadas de existencia. Los festejos en honor a su figura culminarán en este mismo mes del próximo año, en el marco del II Encuentro Nacional de Coros del Adulto Mayor.
En cuanto a la actividad de este lunes, la agrupación invita a asistir a toda la comunidad. Esto, particularmente a las entidades culturales y sociales ligadas a la tercera edad.
25 comments
nEdeLP You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for the subject and found most guys will agree with your site.
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an really long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn at show up. Grrrr well I am not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to say great blog!
There is evidently a bunch to know about this. I feel you made some nice points in features also.
I think other website proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and wonderful user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been
lunette ray ban Is Totally Neat Within A Descendant Typical
Thank you for your blog.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Please let me know if you have any suggestions or tips for new aspiring blog owners.
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank God I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thank you again.
some of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this okay with you.
You made some clear points there. I did a search on the subject and found most persons will go along with with your blog.
Some genuinely superb information , Gladiolus I observed this.
You ave an incredibly nice layout for your blog i want it to use on my website too.
wow, awesome article post. Much obliged.
This very blog is definitely awesome as well as diverting. I have found helluva interesting advices out of this blog. I ad love to go back every once in a while. Thanks a lot!
Thanks again for the blog.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Very informative blog.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Major thanks for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
You made some really good points there. I checked on the internet for more info about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this web site.
Thank you, I have recently been searching for information about this topic for ages and yours is the greatest I ave discovered till now. But, what about the bottom line? Are you sure about the source?
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
This blog was how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I ave found something which helped me. Cheers!
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I ave shared your site in my social networks!
pasta maker home bargains WALSH | ENDORA