Localidad de Rosario cuenta con SAPU

Por: Fernando Ávila F.

El SAPU para la localidad de Rosario, comuna de Rengo , ya es una realidad, ya que  el director del  Departamento de Salud de Rengo, junto a la directora Cesfam Rosario y funcionarios de salud, realizaron una visita de inspección a las nuevas instalaciones que albergaran  el SAPU de Rosario, lo que se transforma en un significativo progreso en la localidad.

La importancia que tiene para Rosario contar con este nuevo servicio de Salud, es que vendrá a beneficiar no tan sólo a los beneficiarios del Cesfam,  sino que a toda una comunidad.

El SAPU Rosario formará parte de la Red de Urgencia de la comuna de Rengo y de la micro área carretera de la fruta, siendo el Hospital de Rengo cabecera de la zona, donde todas las atenciones de mayor complejidad serán coordinados vía central con ellos.

De acuerdo al modelo de salud integral con enfoque familiar y comunitario, el SAPU es una instancia “complementaria” de atención de morbilidad que no debe suplir las funciones reguladas del Cesfam y deberán establecerse todos los mecanismos necesarios para re direccionar a los usuarios hacia su forma habitual de atención, según el diseño previsto para el Cesfam.

En la actualidad el SAPU está atendiendo provisoriamente en dependencias de Cesfam Rosario en los siguientes Horarios de Atención: Lunes a viernes de 20:00 a 24:00 horas, sábados, domingos y festivos de 12 a 24:00 horas. Atención de traslados de urgencias en ambulancia de lunes a domingo y festivos las 24 horas.

