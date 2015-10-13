Dos accidentes automovilísticos casi simultáneos dejaron cuatro personas heridas en Rancagua

Otros, Policial octubre 13, 2015 Alejandra Sepulveda
Fotos: Héctor Vargas.

 

Una ajetreada tarde vivieron los efectivos de socorro rancagüinos, puesto que alrededor de las 19 horas del pasado sábado dos accidentes automovilísticos casi simultáneos acapararon las frecuencias de emergencia de la capital regional informando de la colisión de un taxi colectivo con un camioneta en Avenida República de Chile con calle Constanza y también una segunda situación en Illanes con Grecia donde otro taxi habría perdido el control estrellándose contra un árbol ubicado en la esquina de la intersección.

Una vez en el lugar de los hechos, los socorristas pudieron constatar que en la primera emergencia una camioneta habría envestido la parte trasera del taxi colectivo marca Nissan Sentra V-16 mientras este realizaba una maniobra de viraje debidamente señalizada, situación que habría sido confirmada por algunos testigos del accidente. Producto del fuerte impacto el vehículo de locomoción pública resultó con importantes daños estructurales los que repercutieron directamente en el bienestar de uno de los pasajeros que abordaba el automóvil en el asiento trasero, debiendo ser rápidamente rescatado y derivado de urgencia hasta un servicio asistencial.

En la segunda emergencia en tanto, tres personas resultaron con heridas de diversa consideración cuando el taxi marca Hyundai Accent en el que viajaban habría perdido el control al salir de Av. Grecia para tomar Illanes hacia el norte, yéndose directamente hasta un árbol ubicado en la vereda oriente de la importante arteria rancagüina. Todos los ocupantes del vehículo fueron atendidos en el lugar y posteriormente derivados hasta un servicio asistencial para completar su evaluación clínica.

Cabe destacar que ambos accidentes están en proceso de investigación a fin de dilucidar de forma fehaciente cuales fueron las causas y eventuales responsabilidades de terceros en la génesis de ambos accidentes de tránsito.

