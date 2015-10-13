Dos accidentes automovilísticos casi simultáneos dejaron cuatro personas heridas en Rancagua

Fotos: Héctor Vargas.
Una ajetreada tarde vivieron los efectivos de socorro rancagüinos, puesto que alrededor de las 19 horas del pasado sábado dos accidentes automovilísticos casi simultáneos acapararon las frecuencias de emergencia de la capital regional informando de la colisión de un taxi colectivo con un camioneta en Avenida República de Chile con calle Constanza y también una segunda situación en Illanes con Grecia donde otro taxi habría perdido el control estrellándose contra un árbol ubicado en la esquina de la intersección.
Una vez en el lugar de los hechos, los socorristas pudieron constatar que en la primera emergencia una camioneta habría envestido la parte trasera del taxi colectivo marca Nissan Sentra V-16 mientras este realizaba una maniobra de viraje debidamente señalizada, situación que habría sido confirmada por algunos testigos del accidente. Producto del fuerte impacto el vehículo de locomoción pública resultó con importantes daños estructurales los que repercutieron directamente en el bienestar de uno de los pasajeros que abordaba el automóvil en el asiento trasero, debiendo ser rápidamente rescatado y derivado de urgencia hasta un servicio asistencial.
En la segunda emergencia en tanto, tres personas resultaron con heridas de diversa consideración cuando el taxi marca Hyundai Accent en el que viajaban habría perdido el control al salir de Av. Grecia para tomar Illanes hacia el norte, yéndose directamente hasta un árbol ubicado en la vereda oriente de la importante arteria rancagüina. Todos los ocupantes del vehículo fueron atendidos en el lugar y posteriormente derivados hasta un servicio asistencial para completar su evaluación clínica.
Cabe destacar que ambos accidentes están en proceso de investigación a fin de dilucidar de forma fehaciente cuales fueron las causas y eventuales responsabilidades de terceros en la génesis de ambos accidentes de tránsito.
51 comments
Ojo compañeros, colocaron “en la primera emergencia una camioneta habría envestido”… sería “embestido”. Saludos.
qjUbfe Very good info. Lucky me I ran across your blog by accident (stumbleupon). I have saved as a favorite for later!
Im obliged for the blog.Really thank you! Awesome.
Many thanks for sharing this great article. Very inspiring! (as always, btw)
It is lovely worth sufficient for me. Personally,
Keep up the superb piece of work, I read few articles on this web site and I conceive that your site is very interesting and has lots of superb info.
Wow, that as what I was seeking for, what a stuff! present here at this blog, thanks admin of this site.
I truly appreciate this blog article.Really thank you! Cool.
Please permit me understand in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
Say, you got a nice article post.Really thank you!
Nice blog here! Also your web site loads up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
Thank you for your post.Really thank you! Much obliged.
You, my pal, ROCK! I found exactly the information I already searched everywhere and simply couldn at find it. What an ideal web site.
Spot on with this write-up, I truly think this website needs rather more consideration. I?ll probably be again to read rather more, thanks for that info.
Thanks so much for the blog post.Really thank you! Want more.
payday loans Your borrower is always to pay back the financial loan amount inside two to four months
Really enjoyed this article post. Want more.
Pretty great post. I just stumbled upon your weblog
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog article.Really thank you! Much obliged.
Regards for all your efforts that you have put in this. very interesting information.
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog article.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
I went over this website and I believe you have a lot of good information, bookmarked (:.
Spot on with this write-up, I really think this amazing site needs much
It as not that I want to duplicate your web-site, but I really like the design. Could you let me know which design are you using? Or was it custom made?
Thanks again for the blog article.Really thank you! Great.
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thank you again
Thank you for thаА аЂа aus?icious wrаАабТТteup.
Really informative article post.Really thank you! Cool.
I really liked your blog post.Thanks Again. Awesome.
This awesome blog is definitely interesting as well as diverting. I have picked up a lot of useful advices out of this source. I ad love to visit it again soon. Thanks a lot!
Touche. Sound arguments. Keep up the good work.
Im obliged for the post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
I really liked your blog.Really thank you! Want more.
Im grateful for the blog post. Fantastic.
Im thankful for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
Saved as a favorite, I really like your web site!
It as not that I want to copy your web-site, but I really like the style. Could you let me know which style are you using? Or was it custom made?
Some truly nice stuff on this internet site , I it.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog article.Much thanks again. Great.
Really enjoyed this post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
very handful of web-sites that transpire to become comprehensive beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well worth checking out
Hello, Neat post. There is a problem with your website in internet explorer, would test this?
IE still is the market leader and a big component to other folks will miss your great writing
due to this problem.
Looking forward to reading more. Great article post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
I all the time emailed this web site post page to all my associates, since if like to
read it afterward my links will too.
I think this is a real great article post. Much obliged.
An intriguing discussion is worth comment. I do think that you
should publish more on this subject, it might not be a
taboo matter but generally people do not discuss such subjects.
To the next! Many thanks!!
Jade voyance tirage gratuit tarot de belline
Piece of writing writing is also a fun, if you be acquainted with after that you can write if not it is complex to write.
Roman Polanski How do I put rss feeds on a classic blogger template?
It as really a great and useful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
I’аve recently started a site, the information you offer on this site has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.