“…vino uno de los principales de la sinagoga, llamado Jairo; y luego que le vio, se postró a sus pies, y le rogaba mucho, diciendo: Mi hija está agonizando; ven y pon las manos sobre ella para que sea salva, y vivirá. Fue, pues, con él; y le seguía una gran multitud, y le apretaban… vinieron de casa del principal de la sinagoga, diciendo: Tu hija ha muerto; ¿para qué molestas más al Maestro? Pero Jesús, luego que oyó lo que se decía, dijo al principal de la sinagoga: No temas, cree solamente. Marcos 5: 21-43:
El texto Bíblico nos relata la situación que atravesó un Rabino, principal de la sinagoga, padre de familia llamado Jairo.
Este padre tenía una hija que se había enfermado gravemente, Jairo, reconociendo a Jesús como la única persona que podía ayudarle en su tribulación acude a Él con el fin de encontrar sanidad para su hija, arrodillado a los pies de Jesús le da a conocer su clamor diciendo: “mi hija está agonizando; ven y pon las manos sobre ella para que sea salva, y vivirá”.
La pérdida de una hija –o de un hijo– siempre es dolorosa, pero aquella lo era de manera especial. Justo cuando la niña iba a dar ese paso de convertirse en mujer, un paso que llenaba de orgullo a los padres, justo en ese momento, había enfermado mortalmente. La flor de la vida había quedado cortada justo cuando iba a abrirse.
Jesús en su infinita misericordia atendió la petición de este atribulado padre y decide emprender la marcha hacia la casa de Jairo, sin embargo en el trayecto se cruzo otra persona que detuvo a Jesús por un corto tiempo para Jairo fueron minutos eternos, su prioridad era la sanidad de su hija y el esperaba que Jesús se ocupara de ella. En ese momento unas personas procedentes de su casa le vienen a informar que ya no tiene sentido seguir molestando aquel maestro porque la niña había muerto.
Si aquel padre no rompió a llorar en ese momento debió ser por muy poco pero Jesús al escuchar lo que decían a este padre le dijo “no temas, cree solamente”.
Cuando Jesús llegó a la casa se encontró con la ceremonia religiosa al uso de ese tiempo. El ritual de los funerales, iba desde el desgarro de las vestiduras al número de días de luto o a la forma en que debía guardarse el ayuno. En medio de ese ambiente Jesús se atrevió a decir que la niña no había muerto.
Jesús no había exagerado al decirle a Jairo que no temiera, pues aquel miedo sólo podía ser vencido si creía… Jairo dejó actuar a Jesús tal cual como él le había dicho. Creyó en él. Al llamado de Jesús la niña se levantó y comenzó a caminar.
Dios uso la fe del padre de la niña como canal para otorgar una inmerecida bendición.
Muchas veces pasamos por estos golpes de la vida, enfermedades mortales, catastróficas, accidentes mutiladores torturas y otras cosas similares ¿Qué hacer? Al igual que este padre de familia solo tenemos que acudir a Jesús con fe para encontrara el oportuno socorro.
Cristo solo le pidió fe, confianza a Jairo, es lo que hoy a través de su palabra Jesucristo nos pide a nosotros, y frente a la adversidad que estoy viviendo el me dice “NO TEMAS, SOLO CREE” Es lo que necesitamos entender también nosotros, si tan solo lográramos vivir en fe, podríamos disfrutar de las grandes y maravillosas obras que Dios tiene para cada uno de nosotros. En ningún otro hay salvación, no existe otro nombre bajo el cielo en quien podamos ser salvos. Jesucristo es nuestra única esperanza.
Pastor: Alejandro H. Cabrera C.
