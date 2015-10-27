Hospitales funcionaran normalmente pese a paro de la ANEF

octubre 27, 2015 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
En conversación con la presidenta de la Federación Regional de Trabajadores de la Salud, (Fenats), Modesta Sotomayor, indicó que no recibieron ningún instructivo a nivel nacional, por lo que no se plegarán al paro convocado para mañana por la Anef.
La dirigenta adujo que Anef es una organización paralela a la Fenats, y si bien son trabajadores públicos, perteneciente a la Central Unitaria de Trabajadores (CUT), decidieron no unirse al movimiento de hoy miércoles. Pese a ello aseguró que apoyan a los trabajadores del registro Civil, recalcando que la atención en los hospitales será normal.
Por su parte la presidenta de la Fenats del Hospital Regional

Por otra parte el presidente Regional de Anef, Juan Rozas, aseguró este miércoles paralizarán  el IPS, Inspección del Trabajo, Servicio Médico Legal, Chile Deportes, Junaeb, Corporación de Asistencia Judicial, mientras que el Servicio de Impuestos Internos atenderá con la mitad de personal, al igual que el Serviu.
Con respecto a los colegios municipales, Rozas indicó que el Colegio de Profesores no ha manifestado la intención de plegarse a la movilización, ya que se trata de un paro que convoca a los servicios centralizados del Estado. Esto tampoco convoca a los trabajadores de la Junji.
El dirigente reiteró que no se trata de una movilización en contra de la ciudadanía, ya que es un conflicto con el Gobierno, el que según Rozas no ha tomado una definición ante la inestabilidad que presenta la administración pública. Aseguró entender la problemática que significa para la comunidad el que los servicios no atiendan, sin embargo, cree que mejorar el Estado no se hará sin la intervención de los trabajadores a través de las movilizaciones.
Referente a la paralización de este  miércoles, el dirigente aseguró que habrá turnos, éticos, pero recomendó que la ciudadanía se abstenga a concurrir a los servicios con el fin de apoyar la movilización.

