Hospitales funcionaran normalmente pese a paro de la ANEF

En conversación con la presidenta de la Federación Regional de Trabajadores de la Salud, (Fenats), Modesta Sotomayor, indicó que no recibieron ningún instructivo a nivel nacional, por lo que no se plegarán al paro convocado para mañana por la Anef.
La dirigenta adujo que Anef es una organización paralela a la Fenats, y si bien son trabajadores públicos, perteneciente a la Central Unitaria de Trabajadores (CUT), decidieron no unirse al movimiento de hoy miércoles. Pese a ello aseguró que apoyan a los trabajadores del registro Civil, recalcando que la atención en los hospitales será normal.
Por su parte la presidenta de la Fenats del Hospital Regional
Por otra parte el presidente Regional de Anef, Juan Rozas, aseguró este miércoles paralizarán el IPS, Inspección del Trabajo, Servicio Médico Legal, Chile Deportes, Junaeb, Corporación de Asistencia Judicial, mientras que el Servicio de Impuestos Internos atenderá con la mitad de personal, al igual que el Serviu.
Con respecto a los colegios municipales, Rozas indicó que el Colegio de Profesores no ha manifestado la intención de plegarse a la movilización, ya que se trata de un paro que convoca a los servicios centralizados del Estado. Esto tampoco convoca a los trabajadores de la Junji.
El dirigente reiteró que no se trata de una movilización en contra de la ciudadanía, ya que es un conflicto con el Gobierno, el que según Rozas no ha tomado una definición ante la inestabilidad que presenta la administración pública. Aseguró entender la problemática que significa para la comunidad el que los servicios no atiendan, sin embargo, cree que mejorar el Estado no se hará sin la intervención de los trabajadores a través de las movilizaciones.
Referente a la paralización de este miércoles, el dirigente aseguró que habrá turnos, éticos, pero recomendó que la ciudadanía se abstenga a concurrir a los servicios con el fin de apoyar la movilización.
198 comments
RANCAGUA Y SUS ORGANIZACIONES DE CUALQUIERA NATURALEZA, nunca se puede saber para donde miran.
CnVP53 Really informative blog.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
This is one awesome article post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Terrific paintings! This is the kind of info that should be shared around the net. Disgrace on Google for not positioning this submit higher! Come on over and talk over with my website. Thank you =)
Thanks for the article.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
It is in reality a great and useful piece of info. I am satisfied that you shared this helpful tidbit with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Thank you for sharing this excellent write-up. Very interesting ideas! (as always, btw)
Ita??a?аАааАТаЂ s really a cool and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you simply shared this useful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
this is very interesting. thanks for that. we need more sites like this. i commend you on your great content and excellent topic choices.
Sale |check out this site soon responded with a penalty. On weekends, she |check out this
Wow, wonderful blog structure! How lengthy have you ever been running a blog for? you made blogging glance easy. The overall glance of your site is wonderful, let alone the content material!
I really liked your blog.Much thanks again. Cool.
I simply could not leave your site prior to suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the standard information a person supply to your visitors? Is going to be back incessantly to inspect new posts
Im thankful for the blog.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
We think you should read this I am still learning from you, as I am trying to reach my goals. I definitely love reading all that is posted on your blog.Keep the tips coming. I enjoyed it!
I visited a lot of website but I think this one contains something special in it in it
Muchos Gracias for your article post.Really thank you! Want more.
Thanks so much for the article.Much thanks again. Really Great.
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I ave shared your site in my social networks!
you have a great weblog right here! would you prefer to make some invite posts on my blog?
This site truly has all the information I needed about this subject and didn at know who to ask.
This is a topic which is near to my heart Best wishes! Exactly where are your contact details though?
There as noticeably a bundle to learn about this. I assume you made sure nice points in options also.
You made some respectable points there. I looked on the internet for the difficulty and found most individuals will go together with together with your website.
Thanks for helping out, superb info. Job dissatisfaction is the number one factor in whether you survive your first heart attack. by Anthony Robbins.
up to other users that they will help, so here it occurs.
Please reply back as I’m trying to create my very own website and want to know where you got this from or just what the
Really appreciate you sharing this blog article.Much thanks again. Want more.
Pretty! This has been a really wonderful article. Thanks for supplying these details.
I reckon something truly special in this web site.
Wow, awesome weblog structure! How long have you been blogging for? you make running a blog look easy. The full look of your web site is fantastic, as well as the content!
Very good article post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
This website was how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something which helped me. Kudos!
This awesome blog is really awesome and informative. I have chosen a lot of handy advices out of this amazing blog. I ad love to go back again and again. Thanks!
I see something genuinely special in this internet site.
Really good information can be found on site.
Muchos Gracias for your article.Really thank you! Really Cool.
The information talked about inside the article are a number of the most effective out there
Im obliged for the blog article.Really thank you! Want more.
Thanks so much for the post.Really thank you! Great.
Major thanks for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Really clear website , thankyou for this post.
There as noticeably a bundle to know about this. I assume you made sure nice factors in options also.
In my opinion you are not right. I am assured. Write to me in PM, we will discuss.
Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Magnificent. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.
I’аve recently started a web site, the information you provide on this website has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work.
I simply could not leave your web site before suggesting that I actually loved the usual information an individual provide on your guests? Is gonna be again ceaselessly to inspect new posts.
Fantastic blog.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Really informative article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
It is lovely worth sufficient for me. Personally,
This is one awesome article post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
wow, awesome post.Really thank you! Cool.
Im thankful for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
previous to and you are just too fantastic. I really like what
Im obliged for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Im obliged for the article. Much obliged.
There as definately a lot to find out about this subject. I like all of the points you made.
In this article are some uncomplicated ways to jogging a newsletter.
I reckon something really special in this web site.
Very nice info and right to the point. I am not sure if this is actually the best place to ask but do you people have any thoughts on where to hire some professional writers? Thx
Major thankies for the blog post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
This is a topic that as near to my heart Cheers! Exactly where are your contact details though?
You have made some decent points there. I checked on the internet for more information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.
Major thanks for the article.Really thank you! Want more.
I value the article post.Much thanks again. Want more.
It as hard to come by educated people about this subject, however, you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Major thankies for the blog article. Really Great.
I’аll right away grasp your rss feed as I can not to find your email subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly permit me recognize so that I may subscribe. Thanks.
Useful information. Lucky me I discovered your site unintentionally, and I am surprised why this accident did not came about earlier! I bookmarked it.
Really appreciate you sharing this article post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Red your weblog put up and liked it. Have you ever considered about guest posting on other relevant blogs comparable to your website?
nike parkour shoes Secure Document Storage Advantages | West Coast Archives
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog. Really Cool.
Terrific work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the internet. Shame on Google for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my website. Thanks =)
This is how to get your foot in the door.
Im thankful for the blog.Much thanks again. Great.
This is one awesome post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
You have mentioned very interesting details! ps nice web site.
ones than actual running ones for many people. Some motivational
you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the
Thank you for another fantastic article. Where else could anybody get that kind of info in such an ideal way of writing? I ave a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such info.
This awesome blog is without a doubt cool additionally informative. I have picked up a bunch of handy advices out of it. I ad love to go back again soon. Thanks a bunch!
Muchos Gracias for your blog.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Perfectly written content, Really enjoyed reading through.
You can definitely see your enthusiasm in the work you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren at afraid to mention how they believe. At all times follow your heart.
Inspiring quest there. What happened after? Take care!
You are my aspiration , I own few web logs and very sporadically run out from to brand.
Awesome article post.Really thank you! Much obliged.
Utterly composed articles, Really enjoyed reading through.
Some genuinely select posts on this web site , saved to fav.
With havin so much written content do you ever run into
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, let alone the content!
Keep up the excellent piece of work, I read few blog posts on this website and I conceive that your web site is really interesting and has got circles of great information.
My brother suggested I might like this websiteHe was once totally rightThis post truly made my dayYou can not imagine simply how a lot time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
Really enjoyed this post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
The action comedy Red is directed by Robert Schewentke and stars Bruce Willis, Mary Louise Parker, John Malkovich, Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren, Karl Urban and Brian Cox.
order viagra and cialis online viagra men
Say, you got a blog write-up.Genuinely appreciate it! Really Cool.
Some truly prize blog posts on this internet site , bookmarked.
Thanks for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
Utilisation sex toys masturbation lesson
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you writing this post and also the rest of the
website is extremely good.
I am so grateful for your blog.Much thanks again. Great.
that, this is magnificent blog. An excellent read.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. After all I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
Very good blog article.Really thank you! Fantastic.
This awesome blog is really awesome and besides amusing. I have discovered helluva handy advices out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return over and over again. Thanks a bunch!
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog. Cool.
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I ave shared your website in my social networks!
Thank you for your article post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
It as not that I want to duplicate your web page, but I really like the layout. Could you let me know which design are you using? Or was it tailor made?
Major thankies for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
You made some really good points there. I looked on the web for more info about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.
Major thankies for the blog article.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Really informative blog post.Really thank you! Will read on
You made some clear points there. I did a search on the subject and found most persons will agree with your website.
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you writing this article and also the rest of the site is also really good.
Really informative blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Terrific work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the web. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my website. Thanks =)
Really informative blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Im obliged for the blog post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
ZeFmcu you are really a good webmaster. The site loading speed is amazing. It seems that you are doing any unique trick. Also, The contents are masterpiece. you have done a magnificent job on this topic!
Very good blog post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
It’аs in point of fact a nice and useful piece of info. I’аm happy that you just shared this useful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Rattling fantastic info can be found on site.
You ave made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.
You ave made some decent points there. I looked on the web for more information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.
I value the article.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on
Looking forward to reading more. Great article post.Much thanks again. Want more.
you are stating and the best way by which you assert it.
It as nearly impossible to find experienced people in this particular subject, but you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Really appreciate you sharing this blog post. Really Cool.
Wow! Thank you! I permanently needed to write on my blog something like that. Can I take a fragment of your post to my blog?
Loving the publish.. all the best So pleased to get identified this post.. sure, analysis is having to pay off. My personal web browsings seem full.. thank you.
Very good info. Lucky me I came across your blog by accident (stumbleupon). I have saved as a favorite for later!
Thorn of Girl Superb data is usually located on this web blog site.
It as truly a great and helpful piece of information. I am happy that you simply shared this helpful
we prefer to honor several other online websites around the internet, even if they aren
Outstanding post however , I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this subject? I ad be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit more. Thank you!
You can not believe simply how a lot time I had spent for this information!
Very neat article post.Really thank you! Will read on
Thanks for sharing this great article. Very interesting ideas! (as always, btw)
Wow, superb blog structure! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The full look of your site is excellent, let alone the content!
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic post.Much thanks again. Awesome.
Im obliged for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on
Thanks for the article post.Much thanks again. Awesome.
Your current positions continually have much of really up to date info. Where do you come up with this? Just declaring you are very imaginative. Thanks again
Thankyou for this post, I am a big big fan of this internet internet site would like to proceed updated.
Thank you for your article.Thanks Again. Cool.
This website was how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I ave found something that helped me. Appreciate it!
I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty. You are incredible! Thanks!
Thank you ever so for you article.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog. Really Great.
Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Wonderful. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.
Im thankful for the blog post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic post.Much thanks again. Great.
Visit this I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem. You are wonderful! Thanks!
Thanks so much for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this post and the rest of the site is very god.
Really appreciate you sharing this post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Very nice article, just what I was looking for.
Oracles gratuits en ligne voyeur voyance par tel
This blog is amazaing! I will be back for more of this !!! WOW!
Im grateful for the article.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Thanks for the news! Just was thinking about it! By the way Happy New Year to all of you:DD
You made some decent points there. I did a search on the issue and found most guys will go along with with your site.
Thank you for another informative blog. Where else could I get that type of info written in such a perfect way? I’ve a project that I am just now working on, and I’ve been on the look out for such info.
I will immediately grasp your rss feed as I can not find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let me recognize in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
I will not speak about your competence, the article basically disgusting
IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТm a long time watcher and I just believed IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТd drop by and say hello there for the incredibly initially time.
Major thankies for the post.Really thank you! Cool.
Thanks for all your efforts that you have put in this. very interesting information.
RUSSIA JERSEY ??????30????????????????5??????????????? | ????????
This blog was how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something which helped me. Cheers!
You definitely ought to look at at least two minutes when you happen to be brushing your enamel.
Very good blog post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Thanks so much for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
Tumblr article I saw a writer writing about this on Tumblr and it linked to
This is one awesome article post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
It as really a cool and useful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Thanks a lot for the article. Keep writing.
You ave made some really good points there. I checked on the internet to learn more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.
Thanks for sharing this first-class post. Very interesting ideas! (as always, btw)
I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem. You are incredible! Thanks!
You should deem preliminary an transmit slant. It would take your internet situate to its potential.
I was recommended this web site by my cousin.
Jak zosta dobrym sprzedawc Sprzeda przez telefon
I truly appreciate this post. I ave been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Google. You ave made my day! Thank you again
It as hard to come by experienced people for this topic, but you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
I?аАТаЂаll right away seize your rss feed as I can at in finding your email subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Please let me realize in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
In my opinion you are not right. I am assured. Write to me in PM, we will discuss.
Im thankful for the article.Really thank you! Fantastic.
You made some decent factors there. I looked on the internet for the challenge and situated the majority of people will associate with along with your website.