Pichilemu recibirá una nueva versión del Woman´s Pro

Surfistas de todo el mundo, donde destacan estrellas del World Champion Tour, se darán cita en Punta de Lobos desde el 4 al 8 de noviembre en el torneo femenino de mayor importancia en el país.
Ricardo Obando
Panorama imperdible, sin lugar a dudas. Desde el 4 al 8 de noviembre, las olas de Punta de Lobos en Pichilemu recibirán a grandes exponentes del surf femenino en una nueva versión del Maui And Sons Pichilemu Woman´s Pro by Corona 2015.
En esta oportunidad, llegarán a nuestra región estrellas del World Champion Tour, instancia que es considera como la primera división del surf mundial quienes, junto a las riders locales y sudamericanas, darán vida al certamen deportivo.
Entre las figuras que tendrán la ocasión de correr las olas gigantes del principal balneario de la región se cuenta a la hawaiana Alessa Quizon (13º), las australianas Laura Enever (17º) y Bronte Macauly (21º).
Esta prueba, la última fecha de la World Surf League Qualifying Series (WSL), repartirá valiosos 1.500 puntos para ingresar al ranking mundial y 15 mil dólares entre las ganadoras. Este 2015, será tal el nivel de surfistas que se verá en Pichilemu que, el director para Latinoamérica de la WSL, el brasileño Roberto Perdigao, recordó que “el año pasado por primera vez vinimos a realizar un campeonato femenino a Chile con un gran nivel de las tablistas y un mejor marco de público. En ese sentido, no me sorprende que figuras de clase mundial se hayan inscrito”.
Las competidoras confirmadas
1. Leilani Aguirre (PER)
2. Janelle Anderson (CHL)
3. Jessica Anderson (CHL)
4. Dominic Barona (ECU)
5. Maria Jesus Barrios (CHL)
6. Maria Lucia Belén (ARG)
7. Teresa Bonvalot (PRT)
8. Catalina Canelo (CHL)
9. Natalia Escobar (CHL)
10. Pomare Tepano (CHL)
11. Laura Enever (AUS)
12. Lorena Fica (CHL)
13. Melanie Giunta (PER)
14. Anali Gómez (PER)
15. Evelyn Gontier (ARG)
16. Daniela Henríquez (CHL)
17. Camilla Kemp (PRT)
18. Bronte Macaulay (AUS)
19. Lucia Martino (ESP)
20. Cassidy McClain (USA)
21. Leilani McGonagle (CRI)
22. Sofia Mulanovich (PER)
23. Alessa Quizon (HAW)
24. Adela Recordón (CHL)
25. Karol Ribeiro (BRA)
26. Trinidad Segura (CHL)
27. Vania Torres (PER)
28. Javiera Veliz (CHL)
34 comments
CFXMaz This site was how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I ave found something which helped me. Thank you!
When someone writes an post he/she retains the idea of a
I wanted to thank you for this great read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you post.
What as up Jackson, if you are a new net user after that you must visit every day this website and read the updated articles or reviews at at this place.
You, my pal, ROCK! I found exactly the info I already searched all over the place and just could not locate it. What an ideal web site.
You made some really good points there. I looked on the net for more info about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.
Really great info can be found on web blog. That is true wisdom, to know how to alter one as mind when occasion demands it. by Terence.
You can definitely see your enthusiasm in the work you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren at afraid to mention how they believe. At all times follow your heart.
Spot on with this write-up, I actually feel this web site needs a
Really enjoyed this blog.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Then you all know which is right for you.
Therefore that as why this piece of writing is perfect. Thanks!
i wish for enjoyment, since this this web page conations genuinely fastidious funny data too.
pretty valuable stuff, overall I think this is really worth a bookmark, thanks
Major thankies for the blog.Thanks Again. Great.
Wow, great article post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
interesting page I noticed a website today and found a really worthwhile point of view
Some genuinely quality content on this web site , saved to my bookmarks.
Thanks to my father who told me concerning this weblog,
pretty helpful material, overall I imagine this is really worth a bookmark, thanks
service. Do you ave any? Please allow me understand in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Pretty! This was an incredibly wonderful post. Many thanks for providing this info.
You have noted very interesting details! ps nice website.
Really informative post.Much thanks again. Great.
pretty handy stuff, overall I feel this is really worth a bookmark, thanks
It is really a great and useful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for that problem and located most individuals will go together with with the web site.
Looking for me, I came here for important information. The information is so incredible that I have to check it out. Nevertheless, thanks.
sure, study is having to pay off. So pleased to have located this post.. So content to have located this post.. So content to get located this article..
Outstanding post however I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this subject? I ad be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit more. Appreciate it!
Well I truly enjoyed studying it. This article provided by you is very useful for good planning.
Incredible points. Sound arguments. Keep up the great spirit.
Really enjoyed this post.Thanks Again. Want more.
Modular Kitchens have changed the idea of kitchen these days because it has provided household women with a comfortable yet an elegant place through which they can spend their quality time and space.