Pichilemu recibirá una nueva versión del Woman´s Pro

Surfistas de todo el mundo, donde destacan estrellas del World Champion Tour, se darán cita en Punta de Lobos desde el 4 al 8 de noviembre en el torneo femenino de mayor importancia en el país.



Ricardo Obando

Panorama imperdible, sin lugar a dudas. Desde el 4 al 8 de noviembre, las olas de Punta de Lobos en Pichilemu recibirán a grandes exponentes del surf femenino en una nueva versión del Maui And Sons Pichilemu Woman´s Pro by Corona 2015.

En esta oportunidad, llegarán a nuestra región estrellas del World Champion Tour, instancia que es considera como la primera división del surf mundial quienes, junto a las riders locales y sudamericanas, darán vida al certamen deportivo.

Entre las figuras que tendrán la ocasión de correr las olas gigantes del principal balneario de la región se cuenta a la hawaiana Alessa Quizon (13º), las australianas Laura Enever (17º) y Bronte Macauly (21º).

Esta prueba, la última fecha de la World Surf League Qualifying Series (WSL), repartirá valiosos 1.500 puntos para ingresar al ranking mundial y 15 mil dólares entre las ganadoras. Este 2015, será tal el nivel de surfistas que se verá en Pichilemu que, el director para Latinoamérica de la WSL, el brasileño Roberto Perdigao, recordó que “el año pasado por primera vez vinimos a realizar un campeonato femenino a Chile con un gran nivel de las tablistas y un mejor marco de público. En ese sentido, no me sorprende que figuras de clase mundial se hayan inscrito”.

Las competidoras confirmadas

1. Leilani Aguirre (PER)

2. Janelle Anderson (CHL)

3. Jessica Anderson (CHL)

4. Dominic Barona (ECU)

5. Maria Jesus Barrios (CHL)

6. Maria Lucia Belén (ARG)

7. Teresa Bonvalot (PRT)

8. Catalina Canelo (CHL)

9. Natalia Escobar (CHL)

10. Pomare Tepano (CHL)

11. Laura Enever (AUS)

12. Lorena Fica (CHL)

13. Melanie Giunta (PER)

14. Anali Gómez (PER)

15. Evelyn Gontier (ARG)

16. Daniela Henríquez (CHL)

17. Camilla Kemp (PRT)

18. Bronte Macaulay (AUS)

19. Lucia Martino (ESP)

20. Cassidy McClain (USA)

21. Leilani McGonagle (CRI)

22. Sofia Mulanovich (PER)

23. Alessa Quizon (HAW)

24. Adela Recordón (CHL)

25. Karol Ribeiro (BRA)

26. Trinidad Segura (CHL)

27. Vania Torres (PER)

28. Javiera Veliz (CHL)