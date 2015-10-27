Preparan peregrinación juvenil al Santuario de Puquillay

Este 07 de noviembre a partir de las 08:00 de la mañana se realizará la décimo segunda peregrinación juvenil al Santuario de Puquillay, comuna de Nancagua, la que partirá su recorrido desde el estadio municipal de la comuna.
El lema de este año es “Con María a los Pies de la Cruz” y quienes quieran participar deben acercarse hasta la Parroquia más cercana o conseguir información, o en el facebook DPJ Diócesis de Rancagua.
Se ha hecho extensiva la invitación para que los jóvenes participen de esta actividad, la que año a año convoca a cientos de ellos en torno a la fe y la sana convivencia.

