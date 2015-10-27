Preparan peregrinación juvenil al Santuario de Puquillay

Fernando Ávila Figueroa
Este 07 de noviembre a partir de las 08:00 de la mañana se realizará la décimo segunda peregrinación juvenil al Santuario de Puquillay, comuna de Nancagua, la que partirá su recorrido desde el estadio municipal de la comuna.
El lema de este año es “Con María a los Pies de la Cruz” y quienes quieran participar deben acercarse hasta la Parroquia más cercana o conseguir información, o en el facebook DPJ Diócesis de Rancagua.
Se ha hecho extensiva la invitación para que los jóvenes participen de esta actividad, la que año a año convoca a cientos de ellos en torno a la fe y la sana convivencia.
12 comments
pEEHnP Perfectly composed content material , regards for information.
Some really wonderful blog posts on this internet site , regards for contribution.
It as best to take part in a contest for probably the greatest blogs on the web. I will advocate this web site!
Enjoyed every bit of your blog. Much obliged.
the home as value, homeowners are obligated to spend banks the real difference.
the most common table lamp these days still use incandescent lamp but some of them use compact fluorescent lamps which are cool to touch..
Wow! This can be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.
I really liked your blog post. Really Great.
me. And i am happy reading your article. However want to remark on few
I value the post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
I value the article.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Appreciate it