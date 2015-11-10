Vecinos de Mostazal cuentan con moderna Clínica Médico Dental Móvil

 La adquisición municipal que supera los $91 millones con fondos casino, llevará atención a los sectores más apartados de la comuna.

Llevar la atención a los sectores rurales, como así también a los núcleos urbanos, fue parte del objetivo que se planteó el municipio de Mostazal. Así y con una inversión que supera los $91 millones con fondos casino, el municipio adquirió una Clínica Médico Dental Móvil que permitirá llevar la atención a las diversas localidades.

Por esta razón, contentos se encuentran los vecinos de la comuna que llegaron hasta las dependencias de la Urgencia del Cesfam Mostazal para ser parte de la ceremonia de inauguración de la nueva adquisición que llevará una solución de salud hasta los espacios más apartados de la comuna.

Y es que el móvil médico dará respuesta a atenciones relacionadas con evaluación pie diabético, examen preventivo adulto mayor, control crónico, Nutricionista, Psicólogo, Kinesiólogo IRA ERA, Asistente Social, entre otros.

El Box Dental de la nueva adquisición, en tanto, cuenta con un completo equipamiento que permite realizar los mismos procedimientos que actualmente se realizan en el Cesfam, tanto para atenciones de urgencia, como para atenciones programadas. El box médico, por su parte, recibirá atenciones de morbilidad y control crónico, como también atención Ginecobstétrica.

Una de las asistentes a la inauguración fue la presidenta del Comité de Adelanto Las Palmas, de La Punta, Rosa Palma, quien destacó la importancia de llevar los servicios de salud a los sectores rurales, especialmente a aquellos “en los que nos cuesta contar con movilización, ya que muchas veces no podemos llegar temprano para sacar número y nos atiendan en el Cesfam, así que con esto, que es algo maravilloso, podremos ahorrar tiempo, y contar con el camión donde podamos asistir con total normalidad, sin andar corriendo” afirmó.

La labor de la clínica médico dental móvil conlleva a un trabajo planificado con las juntas de vecinos, quienes a su vez se encargarán de realizar las inscripciones de sus respectivas comunidades, ya sea para recibir atención médica, dental, obstetra, kinesiológica, entre otras, en alguno de los dos box de atención con que cuenta la nueva adquisición.

Respecto a la inversión que realizó el municipio, el alcalde Sergio Medel destacó “Invertir en salud es prioridad ante las necesidades que se van presentando. Muchas veces los vecinos de los sectores rurales no alcanzan a llegar para ser atendidos, o por motivos domésticos no pueden si quiera solicitar una atención, por lo que con esto mantenemos nuestro compromiso para mejorar el acceso a la salud de los más de 27 mil habitantes de la comuna” destacó el edil.

Cabe destacar que la Clínica Móvil, recorrerá la comuna y entregará atención en los sectores más apartados, se realizará una previa coordinación con las juntas de vecinos, quienes elaborarán el listado de pacientes que se atenderán, además informaremos a través de la radio y redes sociales el lugar y la hora para que los vecinos se acerquen”.