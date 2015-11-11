Nuevo Centro Oftalmológico en Rancagua

Crónicas, Salud noviembre 11, 2015 Alejandra Sepulveda
4equipo

 

Flor Vásquez

 

Un nuevo y moderno Centro Oftalmológico abrió sus puertas en Rancagua para dar una atención integral a todas las patologías de la especialidad, lo que, sin duda, constituye una buena alternativa para las personas de esta ciudad y de la región, puesto que ya no tendrán que viajar a Santiago en busca de respuestas y soluciones a sus problemas oftalmológicos. De hecho, en Clínica Visión podrán, por ejemplo, someterse a una cirugía refractiva para corregir la miopía, astigmatismo y otras. Para ello, cuenta con infraestructura de primer nivel, equipos de última generación y personal de excelencia, con siete destacados cirujanos oftalmólogos.

 
Esta Clínica Oftalmológica funciona en los tres primeros pisos de la torre C del Edificio Bello Horizonte Business Center, en la Avenida Bello Horizonte 781 frente al Supermercado Líder de la Carretera del Cobre de Rancagua. En el tercer piso se emplazan las consultas médicas oftalmólogicas, completamente equipadas con tecnología de avanzada, en un espacio moderno y cómodo, tanto para el personal como para los pacientes. Además se implementó una sala para tratamiento láser de patologías de la retina con el único equipo láser IRIDEX existente en Chile, para la metodología de micropulso y multispot de retina, como asimismo para tratar el Glaucoma con el empleo de Láser MLT, que no ocasiona daño a las estructuras oculares. Este piso también dispone de un laser YAG de última generación, para el manejo de glaucomas agudos y su prevención.
El centro cuenta también con una cómoda cafetería y dos amplias salas de espera, para hacer más agradable la atención a los pacientes.

 
2clinicaEn el segundo piso se ubican los pabellones dotados de amplios espacios y equipados con tecnología de punta para el tratamiento de la gran mayoría de las enfermedades oculares. El pabellón de LASIK, empleado para patologías refractivas, tales como Miopía, Astigmatismo e Hipermetropías, se encuentra equipado con el moderno WaveLight EX500 Excimer Laser, el cual combina un número importante de innovaciones en su tecnología, produciendo una muy rápida, efectiva y confiable cirugía refractiva. Además cuenta con otros dos pabellones destinados a cirugías intraoculares con los más recientes equipos para cirugías de Catarata, Retina, Glaucoma, patologías de párpados, órbita, etc.
El primer piso se ha destinado a Centro de Exámenes Oftalmológicos, con moderna tecnología de apoyo diagnóstico, a cargo de dos tecnólogos médicos con una vasta experiencia en el área.
El equipo médico está integrado por los cirujanos oftalmólogos Claudio Azócar, Humberto Carrillo, Rodrigo Díaz, Javier Lagos, Guillermo Muñoz, Jaime Ruz y Sebastián Sánchez, todos miembros de la Sociedad Chilena de Oftalmología. Además cuenta con dos tecnólogos médicos con especialidad en Oftalmología, un gerente general, dos enfermeras, seis técnicos paramédicos, arsenaleras y personal administrativo.

 

 

UN CENTRO ESPECIALIZADO
El doctor Javier Lagos, uno de los cirujanos oftalmólogos de este nuevo centro oftalmológico, informó sobre las prestaciones que se brindará.
– ¿Qué los motivó a crear esta clínica?
– Siempre existió la motivación de crear una clínica exclusivamente dedicada a la Oftalmología, con tecnología de punta, con capacidad para resolver la gran mayoría de las enfermedades oculares en un mismo lugar, sin necesidad de depender de Santiago, evitando que el paciente deba desplazarse de un lugar a otro, para resolver su problema. Es por esto que comenzó el proyecto hace aproximadamente dos años, con reuniones semanales desde que se gestó la idea, hasta lograr obtener lo que queríamos: una Clínica Oftalmológica con los más altos estándares, al igual que los grandes centros oftalmológicos y clínicas del país.

 
– ¿Qué servicios y prestaciones brindará?
– En primer término, consultas oftalmológicas tanto de la especialidad de Oftalmología como en la subespecialidad de Glaucoma, Córnea – Refractiva- Cataratas , Orbita-Oculoplástica y Retina .
Se realizarán, asimismo, cirugías con equipamiento de última generación, donde destaca el Láser para Cirugía Refractiva (Miopía-Astigmatismo- Hipermetropía) WaveLight EX500 Excimer Laser, el más moderno de su línea, además de cirugía de Retina con el Faco Vitrector Constellation de Alcon y cirugía de Catarata y Glaucoma apoyados con equipos tales como el facoemulsificador y el microscopio Luxor de Alcon Labs.
Entre otros equipos de vanguardia se encuentra el láser IRIDEX IQ 577 Laser system. Se trata de un láser amarillo para el tratamiento de patologías de retina con tecnología de multispot y lo más importante con micropulso, lo cual permite el tratamiento de patologías maculares sin daño de los tejidos más nobles, además de un tratamiento del paciente diabético con el menor impacto en su visión, abriendo, de este modo, el camino para el tratamiento de patologías que antes no podían ser abordadas de esta manera, tales como la Coroidopatía Central Serosa crónica, permitiendo además, en el caso del edema macular diabético, disminuir la cantidad de inyecciones mensuales de antiangiogénicos intraoculares. Permite, asimismo, realizar tratamiento láser del Glaucoma (MLT) con mayores índices de seguridad.

 
– ¿Se realizará cirugía para la miopía?
– Se realizarán cirugías refractivas tanto con láser como con lentes intraoculares para las diversas patologías refractivas.
En este aspecto otorgamos la certeza que en nuestra Clínica tanto el estudio, como el tratamiento y controles postoperatorios serán realizados siempre por médicos cirujanos oftalmólogos, a fin de resguardar la salud del paciente, y sobre este punto se hace necesario que éste se informe de manera adecuada sobre los distintos prestadores de servicios de esta especialidad en la región, a objeto que pueda constatar, lo que marca la diferencia con nuestra Clínica.

 
– ¿Se atenderá por Fonasa, se hará convenios?
– Se atenderá y operará por Fonasa . Actualmente los convenios con Isapres y otras entidades se encuentran en curso, las cuales serán comunicadas oportunamente mediante nuestra página Web www.clinicavision.cl la cual será activada en los próximos días. Y el número de la mesa central es: +56 72 2283100.

Sharing

About Alejandra Sepulveda

187 comments

mas inversion para llenar las arcas de los endiosados medicos especialistas de rancagua … son como 8 que se llenan el bolsillo facilmente…. por eso no hay profesionales en el sistema publico… por la avaricia de estos tiburones…

Responder

Nice blog right here! Additionally your web site a lot up fast! What web host are you the use of? Can I get your affiliate hyperlink for your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol

Responder

Hmm it looks like your blog ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any suggestions for novice blog writers? I’d really appreciate it.

Responder

I like what you guys are up also. Such smart work and reporting! Keep up the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my web site 🙂

Responder

Appreciating the time and effort you invested in the blog and in-depth information you present. It is good to find a blogging site once in a while that is not the same obsolete re-written material. Excellent read! We have saved your website and I am including the RSS feeds to my own lucky patcher for pc webpage.

Responder

Aw, this was a definitely good post. In idea I would like to put in writing like this additionally – taking time and actual effort to create a really superior article… but what can I say… I procrastinate alot and by no indicates seem to get something carried out.

Responder

kKHy5c IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТm a long time watcher and I just believed IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТd drop by and say hello there for the incredibly initially time.

Responder
Pingback: obat kutil leher

Aw, this was a very nice post. In concept I want to put in writing like this additionally – taking time and actual effort to make a very good article… however what can I say… I procrastinate alot and certainly not seem to get one thing done.

Responder

I was conversing with a friend of mine on this article and also regarding kik for computer as well. I believe you made a lot of good points on this page, we are looking forward to find out more stuff from you.

Responder

There are definitely numerous particulars like that to take into consideration. That is a great level to convey up. I supply the ideas above as basic inspiration however clearly there are questions like the one you bring up where the most important factor can be working in honest good faith. I don?t know if best practices have emerged round issues like that, however I’m positive that your job is clearly identified as a fair game. Each boys and girls really feel the impact of only a moment’s pleasure, for the remainder of their lives.

Responder

Fantastic items from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you are simply extremely magnificent. I actually like what you have got here, really like what you’re saying and the way in which wherein you say it. You are making it enjoyable and you still take care of to stay it sensible. I can not wait to learn far more from you. That is actually a terrific site.

Responder

Thanks for this great post! I actually enjoyed reading it.I’ll make sure to take note of your website and will often come back very soon. I wish to encourage you to definitely continue your wonderful work, maybe think about building intercom system as well, have a great afternoon!

Responder

I simply desired to appreciate you once again. I do not know the things I would’ve worked on in the absence of these techniques shown by you regarding such a subject matter. It was before an absolute frightening dilemma for me, however , being able to see the very specialized way you resolved that forced me to weep over fulfillment. I’m happier for your service as well as hope that you are aware of an amazing job you were carrying out training others by way of your web site. I am sure you’ve never got to know any of us.

Responder

Our LGV (Large Goods Vehicle) HGV training is based in East London, and our LGV/ HGV courses are taught by qualified DVSA LGV & HGV trainers. LGV was formerly known as HGV, where it used to be referred to as HGV Class 2 (now called LGV Category C) and HGV class 1 (Now called LGV Category C+E).

Responder

Its such as you learn my thoughts! You appear to grasp a lot approximately this, like you wrote the guide in it or something. I think that you just could do with a few percent to force the message house a bit, however instead of that, that is excellent blog. An excellent read. I will certainly be back.

Responder

There’s awesome modifications on the layout of your page, I honestly love that! My site is relating to canon printer support and there are quite a lot of stuff to be done, I’m currently a rookie in web development. Be careful!

Responder

After examine just a few of the weblog posts on your website now, and I really like your manner of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark web site list and will probably be checking back soon. Pls check out my website as effectively and let me know what you think.

Responder

Deja un comentario