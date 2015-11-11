Nuevo Centro Oftalmológico en Rancagua

Flor Vásquez
Un nuevo y moderno Centro Oftalmológico abrió sus puertas en Rancagua para dar una atención integral a todas las patologías de la especialidad, lo que, sin duda, constituye una buena alternativa para las personas de esta ciudad y de la región, puesto que ya no tendrán que viajar a Santiago en busca de respuestas y soluciones a sus problemas oftalmológicos. De hecho, en Clínica Visión podrán, por ejemplo, someterse a una cirugía refractiva para corregir la miopía, astigmatismo y otras. Para ello, cuenta con infraestructura de primer nivel, equipos de última generación y personal de excelencia, con siete destacados cirujanos oftalmólogos.
Esta Clínica Oftalmológica funciona en los tres primeros pisos de la torre C del Edificio Bello Horizonte Business Center, en la Avenida Bello Horizonte 781 frente al Supermercado Líder de la Carretera del Cobre de Rancagua. En el tercer piso se emplazan las consultas médicas oftalmólogicas, completamente equipadas con tecnología de avanzada, en un espacio moderno y cómodo, tanto para el personal como para los pacientes. Además se implementó una sala para tratamiento láser de patologías de la retina con el único equipo láser IRIDEX existente en Chile, para la metodología de micropulso y multispot de retina, como asimismo para tratar el Glaucoma con el empleo de Láser MLT, que no ocasiona daño a las estructuras oculares. Este piso también dispone de un laser YAG de última generación, para el manejo de glaucomas agudos y su prevención.
El centro cuenta también con una cómoda cafetería y dos amplias salas de espera, para hacer más agradable la atención a los pacientes.
En el segundo piso se ubican los pabellones dotados de amplios espacios y equipados con tecnología de punta para el tratamiento de la gran mayoría de las enfermedades oculares. El pabellón de LASIK, empleado para patologías refractivas, tales como Miopía, Astigmatismo e Hipermetropías, se encuentra equipado con el moderno WaveLight EX500 Excimer Laser, el cual combina un número importante de innovaciones en su tecnología, produciendo una muy rápida, efectiva y confiable cirugía refractiva. Además cuenta con otros dos pabellones destinados a cirugías intraoculares con los más recientes equipos para cirugías de Catarata, Retina, Glaucoma, patologías de párpados, órbita, etc.
El primer piso se ha destinado a Centro de Exámenes Oftalmológicos, con moderna tecnología de apoyo diagnóstico, a cargo de dos tecnólogos médicos con una vasta experiencia en el área.
El equipo médico está integrado por los cirujanos oftalmólogos Claudio Azócar, Humberto Carrillo, Rodrigo Díaz, Javier Lagos, Guillermo Muñoz, Jaime Ruz y Sebastián Sánchez, todos miembros de la Sociedad Chilena de Oftalmología. Además cuenta con dos tecnólogos médicos con especialidad en Oftalmología, un gerente general, dos enfermeras, seis técnicos paramédicos, arsenaleras y personal administrativo.
UN CENTRO ESPECIALIZADO
El doctor Javier Lagos, uno de los cirujanos oftalmólogos de este nuevo centro oftalmológico, informó sobre las prestaciones que se brindará.
– ¿Qué los motivó a crear esta clínica?
– Siempre existió la motivación de crear una clínica exclusivamente dedicada a la Oftalmología, con tecnología de punta, con capacidad para resolver la gran mayoría de las enfermedades oculares en un mismo lugar, sin necesidad de depender de Santiago, evitando que el paciente deba desplazarse de un lugar a otro, para resolver su problema. Es por esto que comenzó el proyecto hace aproximadamente dos años, con reuniones semanales desde que se gestó la idea, hasta lograr obtener lo que queríamos: una Clínica Oftalmológica con los más altos estándares, al igual que los grandes centros oftalmológicos y clínicas del país.
– ¿Qué servicios y prestaciones brindará?
– En primer término, consultas oftalmológicas tanto de la especialidad de Oftalmología como en la subespecialidad de Glaucoma, Córnea – Refractiva- Cataratas , Orbita-Oculoplástica y Retina .
Se realizarán, asimismo, cirugías con equipamiento de última generación, donde destaca el Láser para Cirugía Refractiva (Miopía-Astigmatismo- Hipermetropía) WaveLight EX500 Excimer Laser, el más moderno de su línea, además de cirugía de Retina con el Faco Vitrector Constellation de Alcon y cirugía de Catarata y Glaucoma apoyados con equipos tales como el facoemulsificador y el microscopio Luxor de Alcon Labs.
Entre otros equipos de vanguardia se encuentra el láser IRIDEX IQ 577 Laser system. Se trata de un láser amarillo para el tratamiento de patologías de retina con tecnología de multispot y lo más importante con micropulso, lo cual permite el tratamiento de patologías maculares sin daño de los tejidos más nobles, además de un tratamiento del paciente diabético con el menor impacto en su visión, abriendo, de este modo, el camino para el tratamiento de patologías que antes no podían ser abordadas de esta manera, tales como la Coroidopatía Central Serosa crónica, permitiendo además, en el caso del edema macular diabético, disminuir la cantidad de inyecciones mensuales de antiangiogénicos intraoculares. Permite, asimismo, realizar tratamiento láser del Glaucoma (MLT) con mayores índices de seguridad.
– ¿Se realizará cirugía para la miopía?
– Se realizarán cirugías refractivas tanto con láser como con lentes intraoculares para las diversas patologías refractivas.
En este aspecto otorgamos la certeza que en nuestra Clínica tanto el estudio, como el tratamiento y controles postoperatorios serán realizados siempre por médicos cirujanos oftalmólogos, a fin de resguardar la salud del paciente, y sobre este punto se hace necesario que éste se informe de manera adecuada sobre los distintos prestadores de servicios de esta especialidad en la región, a objeto que pueda constatar, lo que marca la diferencia con nuestra Clínica.
– ¿Se atenderá por Fonasa, se hará convenios?
– Se atenderá y operará por Fonasa . Actualmente los convenios con Isapres y otras entidades se encuentran en curso, las cuales serán comunicadas oportunamente mediante nuestra página Web www.clinicavision.cl la cual será activada en los próximos días. Y el número de la mesa central es: +56 72 2283100.
mas inversion para llenar las arcas de los endiosados medicos especialistas de rancagua … son como 8 que se llenan el bolsillo facilmente…. por eso no hay profesionales en el sistema publico… por la avaricia de estos tiburones…
