foto 21

noviembre 13, 2015noviembre 13, 2015 Alejandra Sepulveda

Esta foto la encontré entre los recuerdos dejados por mi tío, Joaquín Garay, y muestra una imagen del actual Paseo Independencia con motivo de un temporal e inundación ocurrido en esa ocasión. Vemos la esquina de calle Campos con el edificio que era el Obispado y el edificio donde se construyó el actual Banco de Chile. Bueno y el ingenio del niño para aprovechar la circunstancia y divertirse.

