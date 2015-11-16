Con éxito se desarrolló Campeonato Nacional de Taekwondo “Copa C-15” en Rengo

-
La cita se efectuó en el Gimnasio Municipal de esa comuna y reunió a una gran cantidad de deportistas de la región y el país.
TEXTO: Patricio Rojas
Una exitosa jornada deportiva se desarrolló durante el fin de semana en el Gimnasio Municipal de Rengo con motivo de la cuarta versión del Campeonato Nacional de Taekwondo, “Copa C-15”, organizado por el Club Deportivo Escolar Taekwondo C-15.
El evento, que contó con el patrocinio de la Federación Deportiva Nacional de Taekwondo, la Municipalidad de Rengo, el Consejo Local de Deportes y la empresa privada, comprendió la participación de más de 200 competidores pertenecientes a los clubes Taewondo Requinoa, Gidaedo Puente Alto, Santiago, Energos de Graneros, Diamantes Blancos de Nancagua, Sainz Taekwondo de Rancagua, Hansu Kid de Rancagua, Taeguk de Rosario, Academia Tkd Mascan, kumgang de Rancagua, Taeguk de Coltauco, Dae Sup de Rancagua, Antares de Nancagua, Yong Chile, Taekwondo Seta Asunción, Chamson de Rancagua, Club Deportivo Escolar Taekwondo C-15 de Rengo entre otros quienes compitieron en las categorías pre-infantil, infantil, juvenil, adulto y senior en la modalidad combate y forma.
En la oportunidad, la presidenta del Club Deportivo Escolar Taekwondo C-15 de Rengo, Elba Machuca, expresó que el campeonato reunió a destacados exponentes de esta disciplina deportiva consolidándose como uno de los torneos más importantes del presente año. “Como organizadores estamos felices por la convocatoria lo que avala nuestra constante labor deportiva en la zona”, puntualizó.
Cabe consignar que, por equipos los ganadores fueron los siguientes: Primer Lugar Club Deportivo Escolar Taekwondo C-15 de Rengo, Segundo Lugar Club Dae Sup de Rancagua, Tercer lugar Club Taeguk de Rosario, Cuarto Lugar Club Taebek de Rancagua.
