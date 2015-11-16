Miles de runners disfrutaron de la Corrida Familiar Rancagua 2015

Deportes, Destacada, Otros Deportes noviembre 16, 2015 Alejandra Sepulveda
corrida 013

  • Más de 5 mil personas personas se dieron cita este domingo para participar de la prueba pedestre masiva más grande de la temporada.

La más grande del año, la más masiva, y la gente lo disfrutó. Ayer, muy temprano, más de 5 mil personas provenientes de casi todas las comunas de la Región de O’Higgins participaron de una nueva versión de la Corrida Familiar Rancagua 2015, instancia competitiva realizada conjuntamente por la empresa Essbio y el municipio local.

Una verdadera marea amarilla se dio cita por diversas calles de la capital regional para correr en las tres distancias dispuestas para la ocasión y, como es habitual en este tipo de competencias, todo se inició con un calentamiento al ritmo del baile y la zumba. Ahí, ya se podía apreciar el gran ánimo de los participantes. La jornada, bajo un sol radiante, continuó con la partida de los corredores más experimentados y los que también se atrevieron a recorrer los 10K que comprendían el tramo de Avenida República, La Compañía, Alameda, Viña del Mar y retorno al punto de partida ubicado a un costado del complejo deportivo Patricio Mekis.

Tras ello, las categorías familiares como los 5K y 2K dieron vida a imborrables imágenes donde los más pequeños se robaron la película.

Sharing

Tags

, , , ,

About Alejandra Sepulveda

19 comments

Deja un comentario