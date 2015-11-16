Miles de runners disfrutaron de la Corrida Familiar Rancagua 2015

-
Más de 5 mil personas personas se dieron cita este domingo para participar de la prueba pedestre masiva más grande de la temporada.
La más grande del año, la más masiva, y la gente lo disfrutó. Ayer, muy temprano, más de 5 mil personas provenientes de casi todas las comunas de la Región de O’Higgins participaron de una nueva versión de la Corrida Familiar Rancagua 2015, instancia competitiva realizada conjuntamente por la empresa Essbio y el municipio local.
Una verdadera marea amarilla se dio cita por diversas calles de la capital regional para correr en las tres distancias dispuestas para la ocasión y, como es habitual en este tipo de competencias, todo se inició con un calentamiento al ritmo del baile y la zumba. Ahí, ya se podía apreciar el gran ánimo de los participantes. La jornada, bajo un sol radiante, continuó con la partida de los corredores más experimentados y los que también se atrevieron a recorrer los 10K que comprendían el tramo de Avenida República, La Compañía, Alameda, Viña del Mar y retorno al punto de partida ubicado a un costado del complejo deportivo Patricio Mekis.
Tras ello, las categorías familiares como los 5K y 2K dieron vida a imborrables imágenes donde los más pequeños se robaron la película.
19 comments
3yY0vX This is a topic that is near to my heart Thank you! Where are your contact details though?
It as truly very difficult in this full of activity life to listen news on TV, therefore I simply use internet for that purpose, and take the most recent news.
Really enjoyed this blog.Really looking forward to read more.
Major thanks for the article post.Really thank you! Cool.
Im grateful for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is magnificent, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is fantastic, as well as the content!
of money in getting high quality Search engine optimization software if you begin
It is best to take part in a contest for among the finest blogs on the web. I all advocate this website!
Thank you for your blog post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Perfect piece of work you have done, this website is really cool with excellent info.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Your style is unique in comparison to other people I have read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this blog.
You are my intake , I have few web logs and sometimes run out from to brand.
Just Browsing While I was browsing yesterday I noticed a great post concerning
Well I truly liked studying it. This tip offered by you is very effective for accurate planning.
Thank you for your blog.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
It as really a nice and useful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Just what I was looking for, thanks for putting up.