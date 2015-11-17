Cumbre de las Regiones: ¡Descentralizar Ahora!

La Cumbre de las Regiones reunió a un importante número de actores políticos y sociales a favor del proceso de descentralización, plasmaron sus ideas e intensiones en un manifiesto para luego marchar de forma pacífica hacia La Moneda.

 

 
En el Salón de Honor del Ex Congreso Nacional en Santiago, se llevó a cabo la llamada “Cumbre de las Regiones”  evento cuyo principal objetivo es apurar la retrasada agenda de descentralización propuesta en el comienzo de la administración de Michelle Bachelet.
En la reunión se pudo ver a distintos parlamentarios de las distintas regiones de nuestro país, así como también una fuerte presencia de los trabajadores de los Gobiernos Regionales y Cores, quizás los más animados en pos de alcanzar un aumento en sus atribuciones en cuanto a la toma de decisiones al interior de sus zonas.
En la ocasión el  Presidente del Senado, Patricio Walker enfatizó que el siguiente paso es “pasar desde el discurso a la acción y la gran pregunta es cuándo vamos a aprobar los proyectos de ley que están en el Congreso(…)Creo que podemos llegar a un acuerdo y poder transferir poder a los cores e intendentes elegidos democráticamente, con atribuciones y competencias, no puede ser que un funcionario de Santiago defina lo que se pueda hacer o no”, enfatizó.

Por su parte, el Presidente de la Cámara de Diputados, Marco Antonio Núñez, señaló que “queremos enfrentar la desigualdad, pero siempre hay un elemento ligado a nuestros problemas de desarrollo y tiene a ver con la descentralización. Queremos que el 2017 se elijan a los intendentes regionales por mayoría simple, con traspaso de competencia”.

Además de los presidentes de la Cámara Alta y de la Baja, estuvieron presentes los senadores Alejandro Guillier, Baldo Prokurica, Lily Perez,  Alberto Espina, Antonio Horvath y Carolina Goic; el subsecretario de Desarrrollo Regional, Ricardo Cifuentes; el presidente de la Fundación Chile Descentralizado, Heinrich Von Baer, diputados Felipe Letelier, Andrea Molina.

ELECCION DE INTENDENTES EN 2017
A través de un discurso proyectado a la concurrencia, la Presidenta de la República, Michelle Bachelet, lamentó que no pudo estar presente. La Mandataria en el video  indicó la importancia de las regiones tengan la capacidad para decidir y recordó los proyectos de ley enviados y que están en tramitación en el Congreso Nacional. No obstante, aclaró, “sabemos que tenemos que avanzar en otros ámbitos, como la transferencia de atribuciones del central a las regiones y los temas presupuestarios y finanzas públicas”. Además reiteró la voluntad del ejecutivo que la elección de democrática de intendentes se realice en 2017.

En el mismo sentido el subsecretario de Desarrollo Regional  Ricardo Cifuentes, sostuvo que la elección del intendente sería el primer paso hacia la desentralización . “Algunos han señalado que cómo vamos a elegir al intendente si aún no tenemos todas las reformas que se requieren en la estructura regional, pero nosotros afirmamos que la elección de él  abre una puerta hacia la profundización del proceso de la descentralización”.

“Llegó la hora de votar, esperamos que la elección del intendente, que está siendo estudiada por la Comisión de Gobierno, se haga el 2017, lo que abre una puerta hacia la descentralización”, aseguró.

 

NO AL GOBERNADOR REGIONAL

En este sentido, el presidente de la Comisión de Gobierno, Descentralización y Regionalización, senador Alberto Espina, fijó su posición con claridad, “he aprendido en terreno la enorme desigualdad e inequidad que produce el no avanzar abierta y resueltamente en el proceso de descentralización y regionalización”.

“Quizás una de las causas más fuertes de la pobreza y desamparo en la que se encuentran muchos chilenos, dice relación con que las decisiones importantes y las principales políticas públicas se toman a mucha distancia de la gente y sin conocer las necesidades de las localidades, y finalmente no aciertan por no abordar a fondo con quienes saben”, explicó.

A juicio del legislador, “la descentralización y regionalización es algo que no tiene marcha atrás, hay que terminar con las dudas de quienes piensan que avanzar con esto es debilitar al Estado de Chile, eso no es verdad. Como Comisión de Gobierno hemos tomado la decisión de poner el acelerador a fondo para sacar adelante estos proyectos a la mayor brevedad”, además el senador confirmó el acuerdo transversal que se habría logrado con el gobierno en el sentido de eliminar del proyecto de ley el llamado ” Gobernador Regional”, figura introducida por el Ejecutivo que como representante del presidente de la República asumiría muchas de las atribuciones que hoy tiene el intendente regional en desmedro de un intendente electo polpularmente.  En cambio se fortalecerá las autoridades provinciales como representantes del presidente en cuanto a atribuciones de seguridad interior y fronteras.
 

MANIFIESTO REGIONAL

Por otra parte, el senador Alejandro Guillier, presidente de la bancada regionalista del Senado fue el encargado de dar lectura a las conclusiones recogidas en el documento bautizado como “Manifiesto de las Regiones por la Descentralización de Chile” donde destaca la propuesta de Reforma Constitucional para la elección de intendentes por mayoría simple y el proyecto de Ley de traspaso de competencias asegurando el ejercicio de funciones de los Cores y el fortalecimiento de las Municipalidades como verdaderos gobiernos locales.
El documento además finaliza asegurando que “las regiones nos hemos cansado de esperar, hemos despertado y decidido levantar nuestra voz. Por eso hoy, con aun mayor fuerza que antaño, proclamamos que “Todo Chile es Chile”, que no aceptaremos continuar siendo abusados por este modelo institucional y cultural centralista en lo político y concentrador de lo económico que nos ha transformado en zonas de postergación y sacrificio y reclamamos “Descentralización ¡ahora!”.

 

 

EL MANIFIESTO COMPLETO

Manifiesto de las Regiones por la Descentralización de Chile
Pacto por la Descentralización
Chile está enfermo de centralismo. Ello impide que el país desarrolle todas sus potencialidades latentes a lo largo de todo su territorio, active su crecimiento económico desde los espacios locales, reduzca en menos tiempo las desigualdades sociales y territoriales, y alcance la condición de país desarrollado.
Los territorios: principales espacios para nuestro desarrollo: Las bases y potencialidades de desarrollo de
Chile están en los territorios. Las regiones constituyen su principal reserva ambiental y productiva; son las
que han financiado su desarrollo en el pasado con el salitre y carbón; en el presente con el cobre, la celulosa y la acuicultura; y aportarán la reserva alimentaria y las energías alternativas en el futuro. La mayoría de sus mejores talentos están en las regiones.
Por eso es injusto e ineficiente centralizar las ganancias y los beneficios, y regionalizar los impactos, costos y perjuicios, perpetuando las desigualdades sociales y territoriales.

 
Descentralizar ¡AHORA!. Chile necesita descentralización ahora, no mañana. El centralismo y la concentración se han vuelto insostenibles e insoportables. Santiago es una ciudad colapsada, que deteriora la vida de sus habitantes y obliga al resto del país a financiar sus costosas inversiones para atenuar la congestión , la contaminación y la
inseguridad ciudadana.

 
Falta de prioridad y demora de las reformas. Hace más de un año, la Comisión Asesora Presidencial en Descentralización y Desarrollo Regional entregó su Informe Final a la Presidenta de la República y al país. Si bien se han enviado dos de las reformas comprometidas, hasta la fecha no han sido priorizadas en la agenda político-legislativa, ni puestas las urgencias para su trámite. Dicho retraso implica un riesgo, cada vez mayor, que estas reformas no alcancen a aprobarse y ponerse en marcha durante el actual periodo de gobierno.

 
Debilidad de contenidos. Los proyectos enviados a trámite tienen contradicciones y debilidades en cuanto a sus contenidos y voluntad descentralizadora , lo que se hace especialmente evidente en la falta de un marco constitucional facilitador del proceso descentralizador. Aún más, el proyecto de Financiamiento Regional y
Municipal con Responsabilidad Fiscal, además de postergarse sucesivamente, se desconoce su contenido y los recursos efectivamente comprometidos.
Dada esta creciente preocupación y nuestro profundo amor por Chile y su futuro, durante los últimos meses un arco amplio de organizaciones de la sociedad civil, gremiales, académicas y sociales, abajo firmantes, nos hemos unido
transversalmente para impulsar en forma sostenida y con mucha fuerza un PACTO POR LA DESCENTRALIZACION.
Por ello, en el marco de los compromisos asumidos por S.E. la Presidenta de la República para alcanzar en Chile un desarrollo social y territorial equilibrado, así como de lo propuesto por la Comisión Asesora Presidencial en Descentralización y Desarrollo Regional. Demandamos del Gobierno y de ambas ramas del Congreso Nacional la pronta aprobación de las siguientes reformas comprometidas:

 

 

1) Reforma Constitucional de Descentralización y elección de Intendentes, instituyendo:
1.1. El modelo de Estado unitario descentralizado.
1.2. La Elección de Intendentes, dotados de facultades de gobierno y no sólo de administración regional.
1.3. Un Delegado Presidencial, designado a nivel de cada provincia, responsable de las funciones de
gobierno interior y de la supervisión de los servicios desconcentrados. Ello implica no instituir la figura de
“Gobernador Regional” propuesta en el proyecto del Ejecutivo.

1.4. Principios constitucionales del Estado descentralizado, esenciales para el avance del proceso
descentralizador:

Los órganos del Estado actuarán siempre respetando y promoviendo la autonomía de los gobiernos
regionales y de las municipalidades…

La ley privilegiará la radicación de potestades públicas en los órganos más cercanos al ciudadano, prefiriendo el nivel local sobre el regional, y éste sobre el nacional…

El gobierno nacional no podrá ejercer tutela respecto de las atribuciones de los gobiernos regionales ni de las
municipalidades, ni los gobiernos regionales podrán hacerlo respecto de las municipalidades; y deberá, cada vez que cree, transfiera o extienda las competencias de gobiernos regionales o municipalidades, atribuirles presupuestariamente los recursos necesarios para su correcto ejercicio.

 

2) La Ley Orgánica Constitucional de elección de Intendentes a realizarse:
2.1. En noviembre de 2017, junto a la elección presidencial y parlamentaria.
2.2. Por mayoría simple (sin segunda vuelta).

 
3) El proyecto de ley de Traspaso de Competencias, asegurando:
3.1. El pleno ejercicio de las facultades de los Consejos y los Consejeros Regionales.
3.2. El traspaso progresivo de competencias y servicios públicos a los Gobiernos Regionales.
3.3. El respeto a los derechos y conquistas de los funcionarios de los gobiernos regionales y de las
municipalidades.
3.4. El fortalecimiento de las Municipalidades como auténticos Gobiernos locales.

 
4) La ley de Financiamiento Regional y Municipal, con:
4.1. Una significativa redistribución y fortalecimiento de los recursos locales y regionales de uso autónomo.
4.2. La capacidad de generar recursos propios en las Municipalidades y Gobiernos Regionales.

 
5) Sistemas Regionales de Gestión de Capital Humano Calificado.
Las regiones necesitan políticas públicas e incentivos poderosos para atraer, retener y formar talentos calificados
para el desarrollo de las comunas y territorios.

 
Las regiones nos hemos cansado de esperar, hemos despertado y decidido levantar nuestra voz,.
Por eso hoy , con aún mayor fuerza que antaño, proclamamos que “Todo Chile es Chile”, que no aceptamos
continuar siendo abusados por este modelo institucional y cultural centralista en lo político y concentrador
en lo económico que nos ha transformado en zonas de postergación y sacrificio y reclamamos
“Descentralización ¡AHORA!”.
Hoy más que nunca debemos entender y asumir que la descentralización es una necesidad de todos porque
¡ LA DESCENTRALIZACIÓN UNE A CHILE ¡

 
Alejandro Guillier
Presidente Bancada Regionalista de Senadores

 
Heinrich von Baer
Presidente Fundación Chile Descentralizado

 
Raul de la Puente
Presidente ANEF, Asociación Nacional de Empleados Fiscales

 
Sergio Puyol
Presidente ACHM Asoc. Chilena de Municipalidades

 
Marco Mellado
Presidente FENAFGORE Fed. Nac. de Trabajadores de Gobiernos Regionales

 
Marcelo Carrasco
Presidente ANCORE Asoc. Nac. de Consejeros Regionales

 
Rodrigo González
Presidente Bancada Regionalista de Diputados

 
Patricio Sanhueza
Presidente AUR Asoc. de Universidades Regionales

 
Bárbara Figueroa
Presidenta CUT, Central Unitaria de Trabajadores

 
Esteban Maturana
Presidente CONFUSAM, Conf. Nac. de Funcionarios de la Salud Municipalizada

 
Héctor Sandoval
Presidente CONATACOCH, Confederación Nacional de Taxis Colectivos de Chile

 
Arturo Escarez
Presidente Consejo Nacional de Asistentes de la Educación

 
Sergio Pérez
Presidente CNTC, Confederacion Nacional de Transporte de Carga

 
Juan Pablo Swett
Presidente Multigremial Nacional de Emprendedores

 
Javiera Olivares
Presidenta Colegio de Periodistas

 
Jaime Gajardo

Presidente Colegio de Profesores de Chile

 
German Dastre
Presidente CNPyme Confederación Nacional Pyme

 
José Egido
Presidente Federación Regional de Dueños de Camiones V región

 
Oscar Yáñez Pol
Presidente ASEMUCH Conf. de Funcionarios Municipales

 
Rafael Cumsille
Presidente CONFEDECHTUR, Confederación del Comercio Detallista y Turismo de Chile

 
Pilar Urrejola

Presidenta Colegio de Arquitectos

 
Victor Hugo Mora
Presidente UFEMUCH, Union de Funcionarios Municipales de Chile

 
Marcelo Castillo
Presidente FNCP Federación de Colegios Profesionales Universitarios
Felipe Santibañez
Presidente Cámara Aduanera de Chile

 
Sergio Jelvez
Presidente ANFA, Asociación Nacional de Futbol Amateur

 
Omar Castro
Presidente FENATRAES Federación Nacional de Trabajadores de la Educación Superior de Chile

 
Carmen Greco
Presidenta Federacion Regional Mipyme V región

 
Jorge Mas Figueroa
Presidente CCHC Cámara Chilena de la Construcción
Aldo Valle
Vice Presidente CRUCH Consejo de Rectores de las Universidades Chilenas

 
Reinaldo Sánchez
Presidente Asoc. Gremial de Concesionarias de Vías Licitadas del Gran Valparaíso

 

