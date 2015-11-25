Renace feria científica comunal en Requínoa

Un gran cierre de talleres y clubes científicos escolares tuvieron los establecimientos educacionales de Requínoa en la plaza de armas de la ciudad, en lo que fuera la Feria del Arte, la Ciencia y la Tecnología realizada recientemente.

En la ocasión, 11 establecimientos de la comuna, además de colegios invitados de Coínco y Quinta de Tilcoco, expusieron sus mejores trabajos extraescolares, coronado con un show en el que participaron los mismos colegios, con diversas presentaciones artísticas.

Participaron los establecimientos Berta Saavedra, República de Francia, David del Curto, Raúl Ramírez, Colegio Especial, Escuela Suecia, Escuela Canadá, Liceo Requínoa, por entre otros.

En la oportunidad, el alcalde Antonio Silva, destacó la calidad de la educación pública a nivel comunal que se veía coronada en la actividad; en tanto el jefe DAEM Juan Jara, indicó que  la feria es la continuidad de un trabajo que fue interrumpido hace 10 años atrás, “pero gracias a las redes de apoyo, como PAR Explora O’Higgins, nuestro objetivo es continuar con ella”.

Uno de los proyectos de educación transversal más llamativo, fueron las clases de mapudungun (lengua mapuche) que la Escuela Canadá imparte desde 1° a 4° Básico; según explicó su directora, Silvia Señor: “se trata de proyecto intercultural bilingüe con el propósito de conocer el idioma y su cosmovisión, como la artesanía, medicina o gastronomía, dado que un 20% de los estudiantes son mapuche”. La profesora del ramo, Josefina Railaf, destacó los avances de sus estudiantes, señalando por ejemplo que ya eran capaces de decir frases en su lengua natal.

 

