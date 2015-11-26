Solicitan a la Contraloría investigar presiones en seremia de medioambiente

Gisella Abarca
Respecto a la denuncia que realizó este miércoles el presidente de la ANEF Regional, Juan Rozas en que dio a conocer que habría una funcionaria de la Secretaría Regional Ministerial de Medioambiente de O’Higgins, que estarían trabajando bajo presión política para sumarse a las filas del Partido Por la Democracia (PDD) partido de la actual seremi, Jovanna Amaya, el diputado UDI Issa Kort sostuvo:
“Encuentro muy grave, es muy preocupante, es una denuncia seria donde las autoridades de gobierno deben hacerse cargo, pero más allá de lo que puedan plantear las autoridades de gobierno, junto al diputado Javier Macaya, hemos enviado un oficio formal al Contralor Regional pidiendo que se inicie una investigación seria y profunda para que se pueda determinar si hay responsabilidades administrativas, si se está vulnerando la posibilidad de discriminación de funcionarios de un servicio público como lo es la seremia de Medioambiente. No nos vamos a quedar tranquilos y vamos a tomar cartas en el asunto, y como diputados vamos ejercer estos actos de fiscalización al gobierno y tendrán que darnos una respuesta concreta, porque lo que plantea la funcionaria es de primera gravedad. Esperamos que la Contraloría investigue y al menos debiera hacerse una investigación sumaria dentro de la Seremía de Medioambiente”, finalizó.
102 comments
Seria interesante conocer el texto de la denuncia.
you’re truly a just right webmaster. The website loading
velocity is amazing. It sort of feels that you are doing
any unique trick. Also, The contents are masterwork.
you’ve done a magnificent activity in this topic!
8GicsN It as hard to seek out knowledgeable folks on this matter, however you sound like you realize what you are speaking about! Thanks
Merely wanna Merely wanna remark that you have a very nice site, I the design it really stands out.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this write-up and the rest of the website is also really good.
Seriously.. thank you for starting this up. This web site is one thing that as needed on the web, someone with some originality! Here is my weblog useful reference
There is evidently a lot to know about this. I assume you made certain nice points in features also.
some truly interesting points you have written.
This website truly has all the info I needed concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.
This is a topic that is close to my heart Take care! Exactly where are your contact details though?
Thanks for the blog post.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Major thankies for the blog article. Really Great.
I value the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
I really liked your article post.Really thank you! Cool.
Just wanna admit that this is very beneficial , Thanks for taking your time to write this.
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I ave shared your website in my social networks!
Spot on with this write-up, I truly believe this site needs a great deal more attention. I all probably be returning to read more, thanks for the advice!
Wow, what a video it is! Truly nice feature video, the lesson given in this video is genuinely informative.
Say, you got a nice post.Really thank you! Cool.
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, as well as the content!
You need to be a part of a contest for one of the most useful sites online. I am going to recommend this blog!
I really liked your article.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Well I definitely liked studying it. This tip provided by you is very useful for correct planning.
Terrific work! This is the type of information that are supposed to be shared across the web. Disgrace on Google for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my web site. Thanks =)
Major thanks for the blog.Much thanks again. Really Great.
It as hard to find well-informed people in this particular subject, but you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
It was big joy to detect and read this comprehensive blog. Fantastic reading!
This site certainly has all of the info I wanted concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.
pretty valuable material, overall I imagine this is worth a bookmark, thanks
Looking around While I was browsing yesterday I noticed a great post about
whoah this blog is great i love reading your articles. Keep up the good work! You know, many people are searching around for this information, you can aid them greatly.
I wanted to thank you for this great write-up, I definitely loved every little bit of it. I ave bookmarked your web site to look at the latest stuff you post.
wholesale cheap jerseys ??????30????????????????5??????????????? | ????????
You understand a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you (not that
Pretty! This has been a really wonderful article. Many thanks for providing this info.
Hello I am so glad I found your weblog, I really found you by mistake, while
I was looking on Askjeeve for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like
to say thanks a lot for a remarkable post and a all round
enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to
look over it all at the moment but I have saved it and also added
in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more,
Please do keep up the great work.
Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Great. I am also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.
It as enormous that you are getting ideas from this piece of writing as well as from our dialogue made at this place.
Supporters of Manchester United, City, Chelsea and Arsenal. He was also named the World Soccer Player of the Year.
Your website offered us with valuable info to work on.
Muchos Gracias for your article post.Really thank you! Great.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog article.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Pretty! This has been an extremely wonderful article. Many thanks for providing these details.
This paragraph regarding SEO presents clear idea designed for new SEO visitors that how to do SEO, therefore keep it up. Pleasant work
Major thanks for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on
Thanks for the article.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
This website is really good! How can I make one like this !
You are my aspiration , I have few web logs and sometimes run out from to post.
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!
Very good aftie i am a blogger as well. and i can see that you are a nice blogger as well,
Nice article! Also visit my web-site about Clomid challenge test
It as nearly impossible to find knowledgeable people about this topic, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
There may be noticeably a bundle to know about this. I assume you made sure nice points in options also.
I do not even know how I stopped up right here, however I thought this put up was good.
I do not realize who you’re but definitely you are going
to a well-known blogger for those who aren’t already.
Cheers!
First of all I would like to say fantastic blog! I had a quick question in which I’d like to ask if you don’t mind.
I was curious to know how you center yourself and clear your head
prior to writing. I’ve had a hard time clearing my mind in getting
my thoughts out there. I do take pleasure in writing however
it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are usually wasted just trying to figure
out how to begin. Any ideas or hints? Cheers!
Well I really liked studying it. This post provided by you is very useful for correct planning.
This is the right website for everyone who wishes to understand this topic.
You understand so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I actually
will need to…HaHa). You definitely put a fresh
spin on a subject which has been written about for years.
Wonderful stuff, just wonderful!
Wow! This blog looks just like my old one! It as on a totally different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Superb choice of colors!
Just wanna input that you have a very nice web site , I like the layout it really stands out.
It as not that I want to replicate your web-site, but I really like the design and style. Could you let me know which design are you using? Or was it tailor made?
Very nice info and straight to the point. I am not sure if this is truly the best place to ask but do you folks have any ideea where to hire some professional writers? Thanks
Your style is so unique in comparison to other people I have read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this web site.
Yay google is my queen assisted me to find this great internet site!.
The Birch of the Shadow I think there may perhaps be considered a couple of duplicates, but an exceedingly handy list! I have tweeted this. Several thanks for sharing!
This is one awesome article.Really thank you!
It as best to take part in a contest for the most effective blogs on the web. I will advocate this website!
Very amusing thoughts, well told, everything is in its place:D
It as not that I want to replicate your web site, but I really like the style. Could you let me know which theme are you using? Or was it tailor made?
Nice Post. It as really a very good article. I noticed all your important points. Thanks.
Im grateful for the article post.Really thank you! Great.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I ave truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
This is a topic that is near to my heart Thank you!
Thanks a lot for the blog post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
This awesome blog is definitely cool and informative. I have found a bunch of helpful tips out of it. I ad love to visit it again soon. Thanks!
You have mentioned very interesting points ! ps nice site. I just wish we knew a little less about his urethra and a little more about his arms sales to Iran. by Andrew A. Rooney.
Major thanks for the article post. Awesome.
Thank you for your post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Spot on with this write-up, I really believe this amazing site needs a great deal more attention. I all probably be returning to read more, thanks for the info!
The Silent Shard This could in all probability be quite practical for many within your work I plan to will not only with my website but
You made some good points there. I looked on the net to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.
I really liked your blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Lancel soldes ??????30????????????????5??????????????? | ????????
Thank you for what you might have. This really is the most effective submit IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТve read
It as nearly impossible to find well-informed people about this subject, but you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Very good info. Lucky me I discovered your blog by chance (stumbleupon). I have book marked it for later!
Very nice blog post. I definitely love this website. Keep writing!
I will right away seize your rss as I can at find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you ave any? Kindly let me know in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Thanks again for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
You have made some decent points there. I checked on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.
It as hard to come by educated people about this subject, however, you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Really enjoyed this post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
very nice post, i certainly love this website, keep on it
Very good write-up. I definitely love this website. Stick with it!
Special Letter Network Technology Co., Ltd., Guangzhou
Regards for helping out, good info. Our individual lives cannot, generally, be works of art unless the social order is also. by Charles Horton Cooley.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article. Really Cool.
Im thankful for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Wohh precisely what I was searching for, thanks for putting up.
There as definately a lot to learn about this issue. I love all the points you have made.
intporn free porn forums adult xxx port pussy vagina
Wow! I cant believe I have found your weblog. Very helpful information.
I really liked your article post.Much thanks again. Want more.