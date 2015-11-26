Solicitan a la Contraloría investigar presiones en seremia de medioambiente

Crónicas, Política noviembre 26, 2015noviembre 26, 2015 Alejandra Sepulveda

 

Gisella Abarca

Respecto a la denuncia que realizó este miércoles el presidente de la ANEF Regional, Juan Rozas en que dio a conocer que habría una funcionaria de la Secretaría Regional Ministerial de Medioambiente de O’Higgins, que estarían trabajando bajo presión política para sumarse a las filas del Partido Por la Democracia (PDD) partido de la actual seremi, Jovanna Amaya, el diputado UDI Issa Kort sostuvo:
“Encuentro muy grave, es muy preocupante, es una denuncia seria donde las autoridades de gobierno deben hacerse cargo, pero más allá de lo que puedan plantear las autoridades de gobierno, junto al diputado Javier Macaya, hemos enviado un oficio formal al Contralor Regional pidiendo que se inicie una investigación seria y profunda para que se pueda determinar si hay responsabilidades administrativas, si se está vulnerando la posibilidad de discriminación de funcionarios de un servicio público como lo es la seremia de Medioambiente. No nos vamos a quedar tranquilos y vamos a tomar cartas en el asunto, y como diputados vamos ejercer estos actos de fiscalización al gobierno y tendrán que darnos una respuesta concreta, porque lo que plantea la funcionaria es de primera gravedad. Esperamos que la Contraloría investigue y al menos debiera hacerse una investigación sumaria dentro de la Seremía de Medioambiente”, finalizó.

