Vuelve el Metrotren

• Tras dos meses de suspensión, se reiniciarán los trenes de pasajeros a Rancagua, Chillán e intermedios.

 

 

Tren Central, filial de Grupo EFE, reanudará los servicios ferroviarios este viernes 4 de diciembre, luego de 50 días de suspensión, a raíz de las obras del proyecto Nos y Rancagua Xpress, que está desarrollando la Empresa de Ferrocarriles del Estado.
De esta forma, el Metrotren a Rancagua y San Fernando mantendrá operación en horas punta -como hasta antes de la suspensión de los servicios-, con detención en todas las estaciones a excepción de Pedro Aguirre Cerda, Maestranza y Nos, debido a la construcciones de los nuevos andenes y boleterías en estos puntos.
Estas paradas mantendrán los servicios de apoyo de Transantiago y sus usuarios contarán con la alternativa de acercarse a la estación San Bernardo, desde donde podrán dirigirse en tren hacia Rancagua, Estación Central e intermedios.
Los servicios a Chillán se reanudarán con cuatro frecuencias diarias, de lunes a domingo, sumando dos trenes especiales los fines de semana y mantendrán las tarifas habituales que van desde los $10.800.
Asimismo, el viernes 4 también retornará el tren a Temuco, con una salida a las 21:30 horas desde Estación Central para arribar a la capital de la Araucanía a las 9:45 de la mañana. El regreso será a las 18:25 del martes 8 de diciembre para llegar a Santiago a las 6:50 horas del miércoles.
La venta de pasajes para los servicios de largo recorrido está disponible y la información se puede encontrar en www.trencentral.cl y el teléfono 600 585 5000.

