Escolares renguinos conocieron el Museo de Colchagua

Fernando Ávila F.
Santa Cruz fue el escenario donde se desarrolló el viaje pedagógico del Taller ACLE de Historia y Geografía de un grupo de alumnos del Colegio La Paz, a cargo del Profesor Víctor Marín Araya. La visita pedagógica se desarrolló en el Museo de Colchagua, perteneciente a la Fundación Cardoen.
Esta iniciativa, financiada a través de la Ley de Subvención Escolar Preferencial, estuvo orientada a ofrecer experiencias de aprendizaje significativo en la disciplina, donde los alumnos desarrollan la capacidad de análisis, interpretación e investigación de fuentes historiográficas.
27 comments
