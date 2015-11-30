Escolares renguinos conocieron el Museo de Colchagua

Crónicas, Educación noviembre 30, 2015 Alejandra Sepulveda
Fernando Ávila F.

 
Santa Cruz fue el escenario donde se desarrolló el viaje pedagógico del Taller ACLE de Historia y Geografía de un grupo de alumnos del Colegio La Paz, a cargo del Profesor Víctor Marín Araya. La visita pedagógica se desarrolló en el Museo de Colchagua, perteneciente a la Fundación Cardoen.
Esta iniciativa, financiada a través de la Ley de Subvención Escolar Preferencial, estuvo orientada a ofrecer experiencias de aprendizaje significativo en la disciplina, donde los alumnos desarrollan la capacidad de análisis, interpretación e investigación de fuentes historiográficas.

 

