Disputarán Título Trasandino de Boxeo Olímpico

El sábado desde las 21.30 horas en San Fernando se realizará la velada que contempla como plato de fondo la disputa de la corona entre el campeón mendocino.
Ricardo Obando
El próximo sábado por la noche, en el gimnasio municipal de San Fernando el boxeo regional verá en disputa un título internacional. Es así que, en el marco de una velada de este deporte en la disciplina olímpica, se efectuará desde las 21.30 horas una serie de combates con púgiles locales para cerrar la noche con un combate internacional.
Para comenzar, los boxeadores de la Academia San Fernando se medirán contra los representantes del club Independiente de Talca para luego, pasar a la disputa de la corona. Ahí, el actual campeón mendocino, Gabriel Vargas se medirá contra el local y ranqueado nacional, Benjamín Palma, ocasión donde se disputará el Título Trasandino.
En esta oportunidad, la organización determinó que los boletos tengan un coste de dos mil pesos aguardando una gran concurrencia de público al recinto deportivo.
