Club deportivo rural celebró 70 años de historia

En dependencias del Centro Cultural, Casino Machalí, más de 200 socios del Club Deportivo Rural junto al alcalde José Miguel Urrutia, se reunieron para celebrar el aniversario Nº 70 de la destacada institución machalina que busca fomentar el deporte entre los niños y los jóvenes de la comuna, con el objetivo de alejarlos de las drogas y del alcohol.

“En sus 70 años que llevan de historia, se han transformado en uno de los clubes antiguos más importantes de la comuna, lo que significa que han sido bastante responsables. Son una institución seria que se ha ganado el respeto de toda la comunidad gracias al trabajo que realizan con los niños y jóvenes”, aseveró el edil José Miguel Urrutia.
Para Antonio Correa, tesorero del Club Deportivo Rural, la importancia que han adquirido dentro de la comuna se debe a que “hemos sido capaces de entrar en la historia de Machalí, al ser capeones tres años consecutivos en los anos 90, 91 y 92. Algo que ninguna otra agrupación a podido repetir”. Asimismo, Correa aseguró que el principal objetivo que actualmente tienen como club deportivo “es seguir trabajando en incentivar el deporte en los niños, así como lo estamos haciendo con los más de 80 que actualmente están disputando importantes copas como ‘Estadio Nacional’, donde nuestros pequeños de las categorías Sub-9 y Sub-17 se titularon campeones”.
Para finalizar, los socios de la institución agradecieron el compromiso y la colaboración que han recibido de la Municipalidad de Machalí. “Cada vez que hemos solicitado su ayuda, ellos siempre han estado dispuestos a colaborar y eso demuestra las ganas de aportar al desarrollo de nuestros niños y jóvenes que son el futuro tanto de nuestro Club como de la comunidad en general”, sostuvo el tesorero de Club Deportivo Rural.

