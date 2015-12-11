Club deportivo rural celebró 70 años de historia

En dependencias del Centro Cultural, Casino Machalí, más de 200 socios del Club Deportivo Rural junto al alcalde José Miguel Urrutia, se reunieron para celebrar el aniversario Nº 70 de la destacada institución machalina que busca fomentar el deporte entre los niños y los jóvenes de la comuna, con el objetivo de alejarlos de las drogas y del alcohol.
“En sus 70 años que llevan de historia, se han transformado en uno de los clubes antiguos más importantes de la comuna, lo que significa que han sido bastante responsables. Son una institución seria que se ha ganado el respeto de toda la comunidad gracias al trabajo que realizan con los niños y jóvenes”, aseveró el edil José Miguel Urrutia.
Para Antonio Correa, tesorero del Club Deportivo Rural, la importancia que han adquirido dentro de la comuna se debe a que “hemos sido capaces de entrar en la historia de Machalí, al ser capeones tres años consecutivos en los anos 90, 91 y 92. Algo que ninguna otra agrupación a podido repetir”. Asimismo, Correa aseguró que el principal objetivo que actualmente tienen como club deportivo “es seguir trabajando en incentivar el deporte en los niños, así como lo estamos haciendo con los más de 80 que actualmente están disputando importantes copas como ‘Estadio Nacional’, donde nuestros pequeños de las categorías Sub-9 y Sub-17 se titularon campeones”.
Para finalizar, los socios de la institución agradecieron el compromiso y la colaboración que han recibido de la Municipalidad de Machalí. “Cada vez que hemos solicitado su ayuda, ellos siempre han estado dispuestos a colaborar y eso demuestra las ganas de aportar al desarrollo de nuestros niños y jóvenes que son el futuro tanto de nuestro Club como de la comunidad en general”, sostuvo el tesorero de Club Deportivo Rural.
91 comments
DKkPDM This paragraph provides clear idea designed for the new visitors of blogging, that in fact how to do running a blog.
Say, you got a nice blog article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
It as not that I want to replicate your web-site, but I really like the layout. Could you tell me which theme are you using? Or was it especially designed?
they all are tired from white teeth thats why they put gold or silver teeth!!!!
There is evidently a bunch to realize about this. I feel you made some nice points in features also.
This particular blog is without a doubt interesting and besides factual. I have picked up helluva interesting things out of this source. I ad love to return again soon. Thanks a lot!
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this write-up and also the rest of the site is very good.
magnificent points altogether, you simply gained a brand new reader. What would you recommend in regards to your post that you made some days ago? Any positive?
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog.Really thank you! Will read on
prada outlet ??????30????????????????5??????????????? | ????????
wow, awesome post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Thanks so much for the blog post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
It as nearly impossible to find well-informed people about this topic, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Pretty! This was an incredibly wonderful post. Many thanks for supplying this info.
Major thanks for the post.Thanks Again. Awesome. here
Wonderful article! We will be linking to this particularly great post on our website. Keep up the good writing.
Your style is very unique in comparison to other people I have read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this site.
JD Purity Most wanted Joomla design now available for Drupal
Im grateful for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
I understand this is off topic nevertheless I just had
Wow, wonderful weblog format! How long have you been running a blog for? you make blogging glance easy. The overall glance of your site is fantastic, let alone the content material!
The interface is colorful, has more flair, and some cool features like аАааАТаЂТMixview a that let you quickly see related albums, songs, or other users related to what you are listening to.
This blog post is excellent, probably because of how well the subject was developed. I like some of the comments too.
such an ideal means of writing? I have a presentation subsequent week, and I am
I value the post.Much thanks again. Great.
Major thanks for the post.Thanks Again. Fantastic. ventolin
Look complex to more delivered agreeable from you!
Major thankies for the blog.Thanks Again. Will read on
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!
There is apparently a lot to realize about this. I assume you made various good points in features also.
It as actually a great and useful piece of information. I am satisfied that you shared this useful tidbit with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Loving the info on this site, you have done outstanding job on the articles.
Too many times I passed over this link, and that was a blunder. I am glad I will be back!
What a funny blog! I actually enjoyed watching this humorous video with my relatives as well as with my friends.
Looking for me, I came here for important information. The information is so incredible that I have to check it out. Nevertheless, thanks.
Thanks again for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Nonetheless, the posts are very short for starters.
I wish I could craft such articles as this. Thank you very much.
Thanks for every other excellent article. The place else may just anybody get that type of info in such an ideal means of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am at the look for such info.
Is it just me or does it look like like some
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this article and the rest of the website is extremely good.
This particular blog is without a doubt awesome and also diverting. I have chosen many useful stuff out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return again and again. Thanks!
This is one awesome article.Thanks Again. Awesome.
your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you
Thankyou for this tremendous post, I am glad I observed this site on yahoo.
What as Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I ave found It positively helpful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to contribute & assist other users like its aided me. Good job.
Thanks for the blog.Much thanks again. Cool.
Really informative article.Much thanks again.
I will immediately snatch your rss feed as I can at in finding your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let me know in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
whoah this weblog is fantastic i love reading your
OJXTFp http://www.LnAJ7K8QSpfMO2wQ8gO.com
There is visibly a bunch to realize about this. I feel you made various nice points in features also.
There as noticeably a bundle to find out about this. I assume you made sure nice factors in options also.
Say, you got a nice article post.Really thank you!
My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You cann at imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You ave made my day! Thanks again!
Keep up the great writing. Visit my blog ?????? (Twyla)
Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Perfectly written content material, Really enjoyed looking through.
Im thankful for the blog article. Want more.
I truly appreciate this article post. Will read on
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this write-up plus the rest of the site is also really good.
Im obliged for the blog.Much thanks again. Great.
Really appreciate you sharing this article post.
the reason that it provides feature contents, thanks
There is obviously a bundle to know about this. I feel you made various good points in features also.
This awesome blog is without a doubt interesting and besides factual. I have discovered a lot of useful things out of this amazing blog. I ad love to come back again and again. Thanks a lot!
It as in reality a nice and useful piece of info. I am happy that you shared this useful tidbit with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
I simply could not leave your site prior to suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the standard information a person supply to your visitors? Is going to be back incessantly to inspect new posts
pretty helpful material, overall I imagine this is well worth a bookmark, thanks
Muchos Gracias for your blog article.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
You made some good points there. I did a search on the issue and found most individuals will approve with your blog.
That is a really good tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere. Short but very accurate information Thank you for sharing this one. A must read post!
Thank you for sharing this great post. Very interesting ideas! (as always, btw)
Sweet blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Appreciate it
Thanks again for the blog post.Thanks Again. Great.
Yay google is my queen helped me to find this great internet site!.
Simply a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw outstanding layout. Everything should be made as simple as possible, but not one bit simpler. by Albert Einstein.
Pretty seаАааАТtion ?f аАааАТ?ntent.
Incredible points. Sound arguments. Keep up the amazing spirit.
once per week. I opted in for your Feed too.
There as certainly a lot to find out about this topic. I really like all the points you have made.
Woah! I am really digging the template/theme of this website. It as simple,
Its hard to find good help I am regularly saying that its hard to find good help, but here is
I will right away snatch your rss feed as I can at in finding your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let me recognize so that I may subscribe. Thanks.
I see something truly special in this website.
The reality is you ought to just stop smoking period and deal using the withdrawals. *I was quite happy to find this web-site.I wished to thanks for the time for this great read!!
wonderful issues altogether, you simply gained a logo new reader. What might you suggest in regards to your post that you just made some days in the past? Any certain?
Very helpful info specifically the last part I care for such info a lot. I was looking for this certain information for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.
In fact no matter if someone doesn at be aware of afterward its up
I really liked your blog.Much thanks again. Great.