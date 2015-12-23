O’Higgins estrenó nueva indumentaria

Deportes, Destacada, O'Higgins diciembre 23, 2015 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
camiseta 01

El Capo de Provincia entregó oficialmente el diseño de las camiseta oficial y del alternativa, prendas que fueron del gusto de los asistentes a la ceremonia.

 

 

Ricardo Obando

 

 

Ayer, en el Monasterio Celeste, O’Higgins -en conjunto con la empresa que lo viste- presentó oficialmente su nueva indumentaria para la temporada 2016.
Con la presencia de Ricardo Abumohor, directivos y el gerente de marketing de New Balance, Michael Boys, más hinchas representativos como los integrantes del “Arca de Noé” o de la “Trinchera Celeste”, se realizó es estreno de la camiseta oficial para el nuevo año, lo mismo la remera alternativa, confecciones que cuentan con una alta tecnología.
La prenda que ocupará mayormente el equipo es de un modelo clásico, íntegramente celeste con algunos vivos blancos sobre los hombros. En tanto, la que utilizará en algunos duelos donde pasará a jugar de blanco, tiene un pequeño juego, botones y vivos celestes.
En la oportunidad, y tras revisar un video donde integrantes del plantel daban a conocer los beneficios de la tenida, los jugadores Bastián San Juan, Braulio Leal, Roberto González, Pabo Calandria y Raúl Osorio vistieron la nueva camiseta que acompañará al equipo en el torneo de Clausura 2015-2016 y el Apertura 2016-2017.

Sharing

About Luis Fernando Gonzalez

34 comments

Deja un comentario