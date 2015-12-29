Institutos Inglés y Colegio Inglés Saint John siguen liderando el ranking PSU local

-
Ambos se ubicaron entre los 100 mejores del país. En el sistema subvencionado destacaron tres establecimientos más.
Irene Padilla
Durante este lunes fueron diversas las estadísticas dadas a conocer respecto a los resultados de la PSU , entre ellas el ranking de los colegios con mejores promedios en esta prueba.
Según un estudio realizado por la U. Católica de Valparaiso y El Mercurio, dentro de los mejores 35 colegios subvencionados del país, tres de nuestra región destacaron, se trata del colegio El Salvador de San Vicente, el colegio Los Cipreses de Doñihue , y el San Fernando College ubicados a nivel nacional en los lugares 8, 16 y 29 respectivamente.
En el caso del establecimiento sanvicentano este logró un promedio de 631,3 puntos lo que lo ubicó en el podio de los diez mejores del pais de su tipo. Por su parte el colegio Los Cipreses alcanzó 621,3 puntos y finalmente el San Fernando College de Colchagua marcó 607,7 puntos.
En el caso de los privados, dos establecimientos, uno de Rancagua y otro de Machalí siguen liderando el ranking , ya que ambos están dentro de los 10 mejores colegios del país. Se trata del Instituto Inglés, que logró un promedio de 648,8 puntos en la PSU seguido del Colegio Inglés Saint John, donde los 74 alumnos que rindieron la PSU este año alcanzaron 641,38 puntos promedio.
En cuanto a la educación municipal ningún liceo de la región estuvo entre los mejores del país.
