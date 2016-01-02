-
El liceo Francisco Tello fue el lugar donde más de 40 niños junto a sus padres disfrutaron de una tarde preparada para ellos, donde la música, dulces, helados y juegos inflables fueron los reyes de la jornada veraniega.
Gisella Abarca
Fotos Marco Lara
5 comments
