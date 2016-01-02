Campeonato de Los Barrios abre el año futbolístico

  • La versión 56 del campeonato más importante de Rancagua reanuda hoy su competencia en el estadio Patricio Mekis.

 

Por: Ricardo Obando

 

Pasaron los festejos por la llegada del 2016 y para el 56° Campeonato de Fútbol de Los Barrios la pelotita no se detiene y, esta tarde, el estadio Patricio Mekis será escenario de una nueva jornada deportiva.

De acuerdo a la programación entregada por el Club Social y Deportivo Los Desordenados, organizador del certamen que entrega al campeón la copa “Fernando Lucero Araya”, este fin de semana solo se jugarán duelos de primera serie.

Es así que, hoy desde las 17.00 horas arrancará la jornada con el duelo entre Juventud y Esfuerzo que recibirá a Unión del Barrio. Una vez culminado este encuentro, ingresarán a la cancha a las 18.30 horas el equipo de Cultural San Ramón y Cultural Los Andes. Con ese juego, se completa el día sábado.

En tanto, mañana sigue la fiesta deportiva en el reducto municipal. A las 17.00 horas se jugará el primer duelo entre 5 de Octubre y Juventud Barcelona.

Finalmente, los partidos de este fin de semana culminarán desde las 18.30 horas con el lance entre Sport Dintrans y José Victorino Lastarria.

Es decir, buen panorama para este fin de semana y asistir al estadio Patricio Mekis para presenciar el fútbol de los barrios.

 

RESULTADOS ÚLTIMA FECHA

 

Recordemos que post navidad, también se jugó por este campeonato. En aquella ocasión se registraron los siguientes marcadores:

Independiente La Cruz superó por 2-0 a Juventia, Cultural Torres del Paine dio cuenta de Unión Departamental por 2-1, Oscar Bonilla venció por 3-1 a Unión Chimbarongo y Atlético O’Higgins se anotó una goleada de 12-3 sobre Juventud 13 de Mayo. Todos estos partidos, estaban enmarcados en la primera serie del torneo.

 

