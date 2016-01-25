Más de 8 mil niños llegaron hasta Picarquín para participar del Jamboree 2016

Destacada, Sociedad, Tendencias enero 25, 2016 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
8

De la mano de Harold Mayne-Nichols en la organización, el encuentro que moviliza a niños de todo el país dio el vamos a una semana completa de actividades que incluso es sondeada por una delegación de Polonia para aprender de este magno evento en el mundo de los Guías y Scouts de Chile.

 

 

Por Juvenal Arancibia D.
Fotos: Héctor Vargas.

 

 

Pese a que el clima le jugó una mala pasada a los planes del primer día del Jamboree que realiza desde ayer domingo al interior de la Hacienda Picarquín, el ánimo de los miles de jóvenes que llegaron a este clásico punto de encuentro en el mundo de los Guías y Scouts del país, estaba intacto e incluso la ansiedad por comenzar a participar de las actividades se hacía patente a lo largo de la enorme hacienda.

En cuanto a las cifras y a los datos que maneja la organización del evento, Harold Mayne-Nichols, jefe de campo del noveno Jamboree nacional, comentó que “ayer llegaron cerca de 8 mil niños de distintas partes del país, incluso hoy (domingo) seguían llegando algunos buses desde Los Ángeles y Osorno. Ayer hicimos la inauguración donde los chicos se comportaron de gran manera, no hubo desorden y la verdad hubo un comportamiento ejemplar de todos, se cumplieron los horarios y luego despejaron rápidamente, todo esto antes de que comenzara la llovizna y posterior lluvia”, aseguró el jefe de campo.

Sobre este último punto, Mayne-Nichols expresó “el diagnóstico que hemos hecho luego de dar una vuelta y consultar por varios de los subcampos, el peor de los casos que tenemos es que a algunos se les mojó el saco de dormir pero las carpas resistieron de gran manera y en el caso de no poder secar esos sacos de dormir tenemos la alternativa de poder cambiarlos por otros secos, en resumen está todo espectacular aunque hemos tenido que adaptar un poco el programa de hoy”, finalizó el ex mandamás de la ANFP.

Por otra parte y realizando un recorrido junto a Marcia Lincoñir, una de las profesionales encargadas de supervisar este evento, Diario El Rancagüino pudo tomarle el pulso a los jóvenes que comenzaban a soltar las piernas y preparar sus gargantas realizando entretenidas actividades masivas, aprovechando de hacer nuevas amistades y recorriendo las elipses donde los 24 subcampos se ubican.

Sobre esto, Ignacio del Río de 14 años, representante del grupo San Sebastián de los Sagrados Corazones proveniente desde Viña del Mar no contó cómo se vivió la inauguración y el primer día del noveno Jamboree nacional, señalando que “lo he pasado súper bien, las actividades que hemos hecho hasta ahora han sido muy buenas y si bien hemos tenido un poco de dificultades por la lluvia no ha sido nada muy grave”.

Otro de los participantes es Matías Rivera de 12 años y proveniente de Copiapó explicó “me he divertido mucho y he compartido y disfrutado con mis amigos. Ha sido muy sorprendente el Jamboree, ya que es mi primer Jamboree”, señaló muy emocionado el joven scout.

Cabe señalar que esta actividad se realizará durante toda esta semana y concluirá con un gran espectáculo de cierre el próximo 30 de enero, culminando de esta manera esta novena edición de la gran cumbre de Guías y Scouts de Chile.

 

Sharing

About Luis Fernando Gonzalez

181 comments

Thanks for any other fantastic post. Where else may just anybody get that type of info in such a perfect method of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am at the look for such information.

Responder

Ive never read something like this just before. So good to locate somebody with some original thoughts on this topic, really thank you for beginning this up. this site is some thing that is required on the web, a person with a small originality. helpful job for bringing some thing new to the world-wide-web!

Responder

Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something informative to read?

Responder

Rzrzrz Thank you for any other great article. Where else may anybody get that type of info in such an ideal manner of writing? I ave a presentation next week, and I am on the search for such information.

Responder
Pingback: Obat{kelamin

Do you have a spam problem on this blog; I also am a blogger, and I was wondering your situation; many of us have created some nice procedures and we are looking to swap techniques with other folks, be sure to shoot me an email if interested.

Responder
Pingback: obat sipilis
Pingback: salep untuk wasir
Pingback: kurap di leher

Hey there! This is my very first reply on this site so I simply wanted to say a fast shout out and tell you I really enjoy reading through your posts. Can you recommend any other websites that go over how to get followers on twitter? I’m also extremely intrigued by that! Appreciate it!

Responder

Our LGV (Large Goods Vehicle) HGV training is based in East London, and our LGV/ HGV courses are taught by qualified DVSA LGV & HGV trainers. LGV was formerly known as HGV, where it used to be referred to as HGV Class 2 (now called LGV Category C) and HGV class 1 (Now called LGV Category C+E).

Responder

Thanks a bunch for your marvelous article! I definitely appreciated finding out about it.I will make sure to bookmark the site and definitely will return from now on. I wish to suggest you to ultimately keep on with the fine work, maybe talk about pokemon go version as well, have a wonderful afternoon!

Responder

We absolutely adore your website and find almost all of the blogposts to be what precisely I’m interested in. Do you offer guest writers to create articles for you? I would not mind producing a post relating to heat pump cost or on a number of the things you’re writing about on this site. Again, awesome blog!

Responder

It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you some interesting things or advice. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article. I want to read more things about it!

Responder

Deja un comentario