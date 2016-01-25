Más de 8 mil niños llegaron hasta Picarquín para participar del Jamboree 2016

De la mano de Harold Mayne-Nichols en la organización, el encuentro que moviliza a niños de todo el país dio el vamos a una semana completa de actividades que incluso es sondeada por una delegación de Polonia para aprender de este magno evento en el mundo de los Guías y Scouts de Chile.

Por Juvenal Arancibia D.

Fotos: Héctor Vargas.

Pese a que el clima le jugó una mala pasada a los planes del primer día del Jamboree que realiza desde ayer domingo al interior de la Hacienda Picarquín, el ánimo de los miles de jóvenes que llegaron a este clásico punto de encuentro en el mundo de los Guías y Scouts del país, estaba intacto e incluso la ansiedad por comenzar a participar de las actividades se hacía patente a lo largo de la enorme hacienda.

En cuanto a las cifras y a los datos que maneja la organización del evento, Harold Mayne-Nichols, jefe de campo del noveno Jamboree nacional, comentó que “ayer llegaron cerca de 8 mil niños de distintas partes del país, incluso hoy (domingo) seguían llegando algunos buses desde Los Ángeles y Osorno. Ayer hicimos la inauguración donde los chicos se comportaron de gran manera, no hubo desorden y la verdad hubo un comportamiento ejemplar de todos, se cumplieron los horarios y luego despejaron rápidamente, todo esto antes de que comenzara la llovizna y posterior lluvia”, aseguró el jefe de campo.

Sobre este último punto, Mayne-Nichols expresó “el diagnóstico que hemos hecho luego de dar una vuelta y consultar por varios de los subcampos, el peor de los casos que tenemos es que a algunos se les mojó el saco de dormir pero las carpas resistieron de gran manera y en el caso de no poder secar esos sacos de dormir tenemos la alternativa de poder cambiarlos por otros secos, en resumen está todo espectacular aunque hemos tenido que adaptar un poco el programa de hoy”, finalizó el ex mandamás de la ANFP.

Por otra parte y realizando un recorrido junto a Marcia Lincoñir, una de las profesionales encargadas de supervisar este evento, Diario El Rancagüino pudo tomarle el pulso a los jóvenes que comenzaban a soltar las piernas y preparar sus gargantas realizando entretenidas actividades masivas, aprovechando de hacer nuevas amistades y recorriendo las elipses donde los 24 subcampos se ubican.

Sobre esto, Ignacio del Río de 14 años, representante del grupo San Sebastián de los Sagrados Corazones proveniente desde Viña del Mar no contó cómo se vivió la inauguración y el primer día del noveno Jamboree nacional, señalando que “lo he pasado súper bien, las actividades que hemos hecho hasta ahora han sido muy buenas y si bien hemos tenido un poco de dificultades por la lluvia no ha sido nada muy grave”.

Otro de los participantes es Matías Rivera de 12 años y proveniente de Copiapó explicó “me he divertido mucho y he compartido y disfrutado con mis amigos. Ha sido muy sorprendente el Jamboree, ya que es mi primer Jamboree”, señaló muy emocionado el joven scout.

Cabe señalar que esta actividad se realizará durante toda esta semana y concluirá con un gran espectáculo de cierre el próximo 30 de enero, culminando de esta manera esta novena edición de la gran cumbre de Guías y Scouts de Chile.