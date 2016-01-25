Senama lanzó en O’Higgins el Fondo Nacional del Adulto Mayor 2016

Actualidad, Crónicas enero 25, 2016 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
LANZAMIENTO FONDO 1

En el Teatro Municipal de Requínoa, se dio el vamos a esta versión del fondo para proyectos autogestionados, que contempla en la región la entrega de cerca de 240 millones de pesos. La coordinadora de Senama, Patricia Torrealba, invitó a todas las organizaciones y clubes de O’Higgins a sumarse a este concurso, cuyas postulaciones cierran el próximo 22 de abril.
Sobre los alcances de estos Fondos del Adulto Mayor, la coordinadora destacó que “el programa busca entregar una vejez digna y favorecer la integración social de las personas mayores, a través de acciones de apoyo efectivas que permitan desarrollar no sólo su participación, también su capacidad de autogestión”. Invitando a todos los presentes a no sólo a sumarse a esta versión del concurso, “también difundir sus alcances entre todos las organizaciones de la región, que alcanzan ya, los 900 clubes y agrupaciones”, afirmó Torrealba.
Durante el 2015, a nivel nacional casi 4 mil proyectos fueron financiados por este Fondo lo que representó un impacto directo en la vida de más de 180 mil personas mayores. En tanto en O’Higgins, se entregaron 220 millones de pesos los que beneficiaron a 267 organizaciones.
Las bases y formularios del concurso se pueden retirar entre el 22 de enero y el 22 de abril, tanto en la Coordinación Regional de Senama en Rancagua, las gobernaciones provinciales de Colchagua y Cardenal Caro, o bien a través de www.senama.cl. Asimismo, está disponible para consultas el Fono Mayor: 800-400-035.

Sharing

About Luis Fernando Gonzalez

130 comments

EN LA FOTO, NO APARECE EL SEÑOR HERNAN GARAY, PRESIDENTE DE LA UNION DE ADULTOS MAYORES DE RANCAGUA, CAPITAL DE LA PROVINCIA Y DE LA REGION , CON UNA BONITA SEDE DE LA INSTITUCION, Y SEGUN OPINIONES DE ALGUNOS COMPONENTES DE ORGANIZACIONES DE ADULTOS MAYORES, LO HA HECHO BASTANTE BIEN.

Responder

Hi there! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I truly enjoy reading your blog posts. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same topics? Thanks for your time!

Responder

Thank you very much for writing the idea, I bookmarked the page. I am furthermore struggling to find tips on upvc window frames, are you aware exactly where I can find a thing like that? I will return in a little while!

Responder

Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We’ve ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Fantastic. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

Responder
Pingback: Di Surabaya }
Pingback: semmbuhkan wartir

I’m no longer sure the place you are getting your info, however good topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or working out more. Thank you for excellent info I was on the lookout for this information for my mission.

Responder

Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept

Responder
Pingback: agar vagina rapet

I came right here from a different web page on the subject of real estate management and considered I should look at this. I really like what I see thus now I”m following you. Looking forward to looking into the website yet again.

Responder

After I initially commented I clicked the -Notify me when new feedback are added- checkbox and now every time a comment is added I get four emails with the identical comment. Is there any means you’ll be able to take away me from that service? Thanks!

Responder

Good day I’m so glad I discovered this website, I basically found you by mistake, when I was looking on Bing for how to increase twitter followers. Anyhow I’m here right now and would simply love to say many thanks for a great post and the overall fun website (I also enjoy the design), I do not have enough time to read it completely at the moment yet I have bookmarked it and even added in the RSS feeds, so once I have the time I’ll be returning to read more. Make sure you do keep up the awesome work.

Responder

Our LGV (Large Goods Vehicle) HGV training is based in East London, and our LGV/ HGV courses are taught by qualified DVSA LGV & HGV trainers. LGV was formerly known as HGV, where it used to be referred to as HGV Class 2 (now called LGV Category C) and HGV class 1 (Now called LGV Category C+E).

Responder

My friends and I certainly adore your website and find the vast majority of your articles to be exactly what I am trying to find. Do you offer guest writers to post material for you? I would not mind producing a piece of text on free tv or possibly on a lot of the things you’re posting about on this site. Nice site!

Responder

It was amazing reading this and I feel you’re completely right. Inform me if perhaps you’re curious about canon printer and scanner, that is my principal competence. I really hope to see you soon enough, take good care!

Responder

I’m definitely loving the design of your internet site. Do you encounter any kind of web browser compatibility problems? A few of my site readers have lamented concerning my action games website not working the right way in Internet Explorer but looks excellent in Chrome. Are there any ideas to help correct that situation?

Responder

Deja un comentario