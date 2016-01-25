En el Teatro Municipal de Requínoa, se dio el vamos a esta versión del fondo para proyectos autogestionados, que contempla en la región la entrega de cerca de 240 millones de pesos. La coordinadora de Senama, Patricia Torrealba, invitó a todas las organizaciones y clubes de O’Higgins a sumarse a este concurso, cuyas postulaciones cierran el próximo 22 de abril.
Sobre los alcances de estos Fondos del Adulto Mayor, la coordinadora destacó que “el programa busca entregar una vejez digna y favorecer la integración social de las personas mayores, a través de acciones de apoyo efectivas que permitan desarrollar no sólo su participación, también su capacidad de autogestión”. Invitando a todos los presentes a no sólo a sumarse a esta versión del concurso, “también difundir sus alcances entre todos las organizaciones de la región, que alcanzan ya, los 900 clubes y agrupaciones”, afirmó Torrealba.
Durante el 2015, a nivel nacional casi 4 mil proyectos fueron financiados por este Fondo lo que representó un impacto directo en la vida de más de 180 mil personas mayores. En tanto en O’Higgins, se entregaron 220 millones de pesos los que beneficiaron a 267 organizaciones.
Las bases y formularios del concurso se pueden retirar entre el 22 de enero y el 22 de abril, tanto en la Coordinación Regional de Senama en Rancagua, las gobernaciones provinciales de Colchagua y Cardenal Caro, o bien a través de www.senama.cl. Asimismo, está disponible para consultas el Fono Mayor: 800-400-035.
Senama lanzó en O’Higgins el Fondo Nacional del Adulto Mayor 2016
EN LA FOTO, NO APARECE EL SEÑOR HERNAN GARAY, PRESIDENTE DE LA UNION DE ADULTOS MAYORES DE RANCAGUA, CAPITAL DE LA PROVINCIA Y DE LA REGION , CON UNA BONITA SEDE DE LA INSTITUCION, Y SEGUN OPINIONES DE ALGUNOS COMPONENTES DE ORGANIZACIONES DE ADULTOS MAYORES, LO HA HECHO BASTANTE BIEN.
