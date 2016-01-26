El desastre rancagüino en el estadio Nacional

ohiggins u de chile 01

  • Jugadores de O’Higgins coincidieron en que jugaron un pésimo partido frente a la U y que eso les significó ser vapuleados por los azules y regresar a Rancagua con la canasta llena producto del 1-8.

 

Ricardo Obando

“Este es un resultado que uno no imagina ni en una pesadilla”, dijo el técnico de O’Higgins Cristián Arán una vez terminado el partido en el estadio Nacional contra Universidad de Chile. El 1-8 dejó amargas sensaciones en el camarín rancagüino que espera, el próximo domingo a las 19.30 horas en El Teniente, desquitarse y sacarse los balazos contra Deportes Iquique.

Las mismas sensaciones que tuvo el estratega, también las compartió el plantel que, a la salida del camarín norte del recinto capitalino, lo único que querían era olvidar y sacar conclusiones de tan estrepitosa caída.

UN DESASTRE

En el grupo de jugadores, había sin duda coincidencia en que el partido realizado ayer fue de lo peor que han mostrado en mucho tiempo, superados al igual que en el duelo contra la Universidad Católica en el semestre pasado cuando cayeron 0-5 en San Carlos de Apoquindo.

Para Pablo Calandria, lo vivido el domingo en el estadio Nacional fue “una derrota difícil de digerir y nada, hay que salir adelante, reconocer que fuimos superados totalmente, no le pudimos encontrar la vuelta al partido en el segundo tiempo y se nos fue de las manos”.

En tanto, el autor del único gol celeste, Gastón Lezcano, apuntó que tras caer ante los azules “debemos seguir trabajando, esto recién comienza, dolorosa la derrota pero no nos podemos caer”.

El “Gato” le dio todo el mérito de lo ocurrido en Ñuñoa a la U, porque dijo “ellos jugaron bien, ocuparon todos los sectores del campo de juego, tocaron, se asociaron y creo que fueron justos ganadores”.

Junto con ello, sentenció que la negra tarde de domingo se pueda catalogar como “una derrota muy dura por lo abultado del resultado, el 1-8 es muy fuerte para nosotros”.

LA AUTOCRÍTICA DEL CAPITÁN

Habló largo y tendido. Fue gráfico en analizar el partido y también concreto en indicar que deben sacar conclusiones que los lleven a no cometer más, en lo que queda del Clausura, los errores que les significaron ser vapuleados en por la U.

Braulio Leal comentó que “para perder así tiene que haber un montón de errores. Es difícil hacer un análisis por la vergüenza que sentimos, no hay mucha explicación, fuimos un desastre”.

Así mismo, recordó que “me parece que, el partido en general, era parejo hasta los 5’ del segundo tiempo y de ahí se nos fue de las manos. No tuvimos la capacidad futbolística ni emocional para poder levantarnos de los goles que nos hicieron de entrada”.

Más aún, expuso que “no tuvimos la capacidad para leer el partido y no quedar tan expuestos (luego del 1-4)”.

Además, y a pesar de que Arán asumió todas las culpas, el capitán del equipo destacó que “los responsables somos los jugadores y nosotros tendremos que tener la capacidad para sacar esto adelante”.

Ahora, pensando en que queda mucho campeonato, Leal sentenció qué tras este duro aterrizaje, “tendremos que sacar conclusiones de esto porque, la verdad, perder de esta forma pocas veces se ha visto, nos comimos una goleada terrible”.

Es así que, para finalizar, reflexionó y comentó que “esto nos debe doler y ahora debemos pensar en el futuro y tratar de sacarse todos los errores y lo malo que hicimos con el próximo rival”.

81 comments

Se sabía que la parte débil del equipo era la defensa. El mediocampo es mas o menos. La delantera no es la mejor pero Lezcano y Calandria (ultimamente Lezcano ha sido el mejor) pueden contribuir y hacer goles si se les hace juego, si no los dejan abandonados. Esto quedó demostrado en el Apertura: se anotaron bastantes goles, pero también se recibiieron muchos. Con una defensa que hace agua todo el equipo pierde confianza

Se debió haber contratado a un par de defensas sólidos, con experiencia. Pero en cambio contrataron delanteros y jugadores extranjeros que ni siquiera están en condiciones de jugar!!

No sé si Arán es buen entrenador o si es uno de los culpables; pero sé que los responsables son los que decidieron estas contrataciones.

Después de esta derrota injustificable y vergonzosa va a ser difícil levantar la moral del equipo. Afortunadamente el campeonato sólo está comenzando, y confío en que el plantel reaccionará bien.

Veremos…

