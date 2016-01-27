EDITORIAL: Patricio Mekis

Editorial, Opinión enero 27, 2016

Es justo recordar a un gran personaje rancagüino, Patricio Mekis Spikin, cerró los ojos a la vida un 27 de enero de 1979, falleciendo trágicamente al derrumbarse un balcón de su casa de veraneo en Vichuquén.

Este reconocido hombre que nació el 14 de noviembre de 1928, en Santiago, era hijo de Federico Mekis y Emilia Spikin y estuvo casado con Josefina Martínez con quien tuvo diez hijos.
En 1947, ingresó a trabajar a la firma de su padre Federico Mekis y Cía., donde desarrolló los cargos de socio y gerente en la agencia distribuidora de Ford, Insa y Esso en la provincia de O’Higgins y de Ford en Colchagua.
Paralelamente, desde 1938 fue miembro de la 1ª Compañía de Bomberos de Rancagua, desempeñándose como director durante cinco años y fue secretario del Cuerpo de Bomberos hasta 1951, fecha en que alcanzó la directiva hasta 1956.
En 1955 participo en la fundación del Club Deportivo O’Higgins, donde pasó a ser su presidente honorario desde 1957.
Ingresó al Partido Liberal en 1960, año en que fue electo regidor por Rancagua. Un año más tarde fue elegido alcalde de la ciudad de Héroes, donde estuvo por varios períodos hasta 1976. Entre otras actividades fue presidente del Comité Subsede del Campeonato Mundial de Fútbol y vicepresidente de la Asociación Central de Fútbol. Asimismo fue dirigente de varios clubes.
En 1969 fue electo Diputado por la 9ª agrupación departamental de Rancagua, Caupolicán, San Vicente y Cachapoal, perteneció a la Comisión de Minería y Defensa Nacional en 1969. En 1976 fue designado alcalde por Santiago y en 1977 fue declarado Hijo Ilustre de Rancagua.
Fueron innumerables las obras y actividades que realizó en vida este ex alcalde rancagüino, dejando un legado de historia y ejemplo para los que hoy vivimos en la capital de O’Higgins.

 

 

