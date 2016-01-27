Todo el encanto de Cuba llega a Rancagua de la mano de Cabaret Tropicana en show gratuito

Cultura, Cultura y Espectáculos, Destacada enero 27, 2016 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
Tropicana

El espectáculo del legendario cabaret cubano Tropicana visita por primera vez Chile y en su pasó por el país ofrecerá una función gratuita en Rancagua. Así lo informó el  alcalde Eduardo Soto, quien detalló que este afamado show internacional se presentará el próximo 2 de febrero a las 20:00 horas en la Medialuna Monumental.
De esta forma, quienes quieran asistir deberán retirar sus invitaciones en el frontis del edificio municipal de Plaza de Los Héroes en horario de 18:00 a 21:00 horas y hasta agotar stock.
Al igual que en otras ocasiones, se entregarán dos entradas por persona, para lo cual quienes concurran deberán portar su carnet de identidad para retirarlas.
Celia Cruz y Omara Portuondo nacen como artistas en el cabaret Tropicana de La Habana, cuyo aclamado espectáculo -que revive la bohemia de la isla de los años 30 y 40- forma parte junto a Buena Vista Social Club y la Nueva Trova Cubana de la trilogía más importante de la cultura de Cuba para el mundo.
Por esta razón, el alcalde Eduardo Soto invitó a los rancagüinos, al igual que a los vecinos de comunas cercanas, a disfrutar nuevamente de un show de talla mundial, el cual incluso se ha presentado en escenario tan prestigiosos como el Royal Albert Hall de Londes, el Casino de Montecarlo, el Friedrichstadt Palast de Berlin o el Beacon Theatre de Broadway, entre otros.
Por último, el edil indicó que el espectáculo del cabaret Tropicana, calificado como lleno de colorido, sabor, sensualidad y ritmos afrocubanos, se presentará en Rancagua como fruto de un esfuerzo del municipio, que busca promover y acercar la cultura a la ciudadanía.

Sharing

About Luis Fernando Gonzalez

22 comments

Deja un comentario