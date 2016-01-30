Descubren desarmaduría que trabajaba con autos robados

José Pinto – Felipe Alvear Silva
El destino quería que la afectada por el robo de su automóvil pasara justo por la Ruta 90 cuando el vehículo que le sustrajeron, estaba estacionado afuera. Incrédula de lo que veía, a eso de las 18 horas del pasado jueves, esta enóloga de profesión detuvo la marcha del móvil en que viajaba, y observó con mayor detenimiento el Suzuki Celerio, que inmediatamente reconoció como el suyo, por lo que llamó a Carabineros.
Una vez en el lugar, los efectivos revisaron el automóvil que efectivamente era de propiedad de la mujer, que había sido sustraído desde una calle de Santiago el pasado 24 del presente mes. Por ello, los responsables del negocio de desarme de vehículos, identificados como B.P.B.S. (37) y G.T.M.A. (50), quedaron detenidos por el delito de receptación. Además, y debido a la existencia de otros autos, los uniformados llamaron al fiscal que dispuso la presencia de especialistas del Servicio de Encargo de Vehículos (SEV) de Carabineros.
Una vez en la desarmaduría, los peritos comenzaron a revisar los chasís de los automóviles encontrados, encontrando 14 máquinas que habían sido sustraídas desde las calles de la capital nacional, entre ellos uno que estaba nuevo, sin uso, y que se presume habría sido robado desde una automotora; además habían algunos que tenían sólo horas en la propiedad, por lo que no habían sido intervenidos, como un Mercedes Benz.
“Se han detectado 14 vehículos que habían sido sustraídos y presentaban encargo por robo, estos estaban siendo desmantelados por los propietarios de esta desarmaduría. Se encontraban los números de chasís cortados, sin embargo detectamos 14 que presentaban encargos, de los 29 que habían. Habría una persona que trasladaba estos vehículos y los entregaba para el desarme, la cual está en proceso de investigación, estos vehículos no están asociados a robos con intimidación, eran robados en la calle, lo que pretendemos desbaratar esta organización criminal. Hasta el momento los vehículos robados superan los 70 millones de pesos”, indicó el mayor Jorge Zúñiga, jefe del SEV.
Cabe destacar que los móviles habían sido robados desde las comunas de Pedro Aguirre Cerda y Macul, y estaban desde noviembre. Por disposición del fiscal de turno, ambos detenidos quedaron a disposición del Tribunal de Garantía Santa Cruz para su respectiva formalización. En cuanto a los vehículos, estos serán retirados en las próximas horas del lugar donde estaban guardados.
