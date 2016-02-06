Largas esperas para sacar la revisión técnica

El encargado de la Planta El Libertador, Iván Chandía, explicó que el flujo ha sido alto, debido a que se juntan todos los dígitos atrasados.
Fernando Ávila Figueroa
Fotos: Marco Lara
Un aumento importante de automovilistas se ha registrado en la Plantas de Revisión Técnica de la ciudad de Rancagua. Es por ello que acudimos el jueves y ayer viernes a la Planta El Libertador para constatar este aumento, lugar donde los conductores debían esperar en promedio cerca de una hora y media para realizar el trámite.
En conversación con el encargado de la Planta El Libertador, Iván Chandía, dio a conocer que al ser principio del mes de febrero el flujo ha sido alto, debido a que se juntan todos los dígitos atrasados. De esta manera los conductores buscan colocarse al día.
Pese a ello cree que el flujo ha sido normal para la fecha, pero han sido las personas a los que les vence este mes su revisión, los que han llegado en masa, no registrándose un número importante de personas que haya decidido adelantar el trámite. Adujo que desde principio del mes de febrero que el flujo de vehículos ha sido constante, recomendando que los usuarios elijan acudir la segunda y tercera semana del mes, no antes ni después. Se espera que el mayor flujo de vehículos se produzca en el mes de marzo.
En la fila esperando su turno encontramos a Juan Lira, quien dio a conocer que por fecha le correspondía realizar la revisión. Al contrario de lo que podría pensar, encontró que el tiempo de espera no fue excesivo, ya que debió permanecer cerca de media hora para pasar con su vehículo.
Por su parte, Erick Bravo, encontró un tanto lento el proceso, ya que debió esperar por más de una hora y media para realizar el trámite. Al igual que Juan Lira le tocaba por fecha realizar esta revisión.
Jorge López tenía su vehículo en malas condiciones por lo que debía sí o sí realizar su revisión técnica. Debió esperar por más de una hora en la fila, destacando que siempre ha recibido una buena atención de los trabajadores de la empresa.
Una de las damas que encontramos en la fila fue Luisa Piña, quien al momento de conversar con ella llevaba más de una hora esperando. Sostuvo que en otras ocasiones ha realizado el trámite a fines del mes de marzo y nunca había tenido que esperar tanto tiempo, por lo que no le quedó otra que armarse de paciencia.
Cabe recordar que el día 21 de julio del año 2015 con la publicación en el Diario Oficial del decreto enviado por el Ministerio de Transportes, se extendió por cuatro meses la vigencia de los certificados de revisión técnica vencidos desde abril, lo que benefició a los vehículos cuyas patentes terminan en 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 y 8.
ALGUNAS RECOMENDACIONES
Muchos automovilistas ya se encuentran en proceso de obtener su revisión técnica, y al contrario de lo que se pensaba, las plantas han evidenciado una importante aglomeración de gente, tal vez evitando realizar el trámite a última hora.
Es por ello que las recomendaciones para los conductores es que para evitar ese “dolor de guata” lo mejor es ir adelantando los tediosos trámites. Cuando se renueva el permiso de circulación, muchas personas recuerdan algunos deberes vehiculares que dejaron pendientes y para última hora. Uno de ellos es asistir a las plantas de revisión para obtener el check del vehículo, el que indica que se encuentra apto para funcionar sin problemas por un determinado período.
Si se es de estas personas o solo te tocó el momento de renovar la revisión, entonces hay que considerar hacerlo antes que todos vuelvan de vacaciones, confirmando que el auto cumpla con los requisitos mínimos de buen funcionamiento para no tener que repetir el trámite a los pocos días.
Ahora, si no hay tiempo o simplemente ganas para hacer este trámite, aún hay solución, ya que muchas aseguradoras de auto cuentan con una serie de beneficios que son absolutamente útiles y gratuitos para el cliente, por ejemplo, una persona de la compañía puede hacer el trámite por ti.
“Son pocos clientes que saben de la existencia de este beneficio, y es que es de gran ayuda si no se tiene el tiempo para realizar un trámite como la revisión técnica. El servicio es absolutamente gratuito y el valor de la póliza no aumenta. Solo es cosa de llamar a uno de los corredores de la aseguradora y pedir que vayan por el auto a la casa. Es muy práctico”, cuenta Marisol Cárdenas, Jefa de e-commerce de SeguroSeguro.cl.
Definitivamente se viene marzo, pero, si encuentra a la comunidad bien informada, no es para nada grave. El consejo de las autoridades y las plantas de revisión técnica, es adelantar el trámite y ahorrarse las largas filas de cada año. Al final todo depende de su organización, y de su aseguradora.
