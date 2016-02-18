Continúa Alerta Roja en Pichidegua por incendio forestal

febrero 18, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
Felipe Alvear Silva
Continúa la Alerta Roja para la comuna de Pichidegua, debido al incendio forestal “La Torina” que afecta desde el pasado domingo. De acuerdo a lo informado por la Conaf, hasta el cierre de la presente edición el siniestro estaba activo, sin actividad visible, y con varios sectores controlados y otros con baja densidad. En el lugar siguen trabajando los efectivos de la Conaf con seis brigadas, 13 técnicos, un helicóptero, cuatro camiones aljibes (tres municipales y uno de Conaf). En total este incendio forestal ha afectado 1 mil 273 hectáreas de arbolado natural, eucalipto agrícola, pastizal, matorral y predios agrícolas.

Otro foco, el incendio forestal “La Laguna” de la comuna de San Vicente de Tagua Tagua, fue controlado a las 15:30 horas de ayer. El foco, que se ubica a casi 9 kilómetros de la ciudad, en el sector de Millahue, afectó 1,5 hectáreas de pastizal y matorral, y obligó el trabajo de 23 brigadistas de una brigada.

