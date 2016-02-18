Dos personas lesionadas dejó violento accidente en la Ruta H-10

Otros, Policial febrero 18, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
2

Fernando Ávila Figueroa

Fotos: Héctor Vargas

Un violento accidente vehicular se produjo a eso de las 06:00 de la mañana en la Ruta H-10, cruce Chancón. En el lugar chocaron de forma frontal una camioneta marca Mitsubishi y un vehículo tipo jeep, los que tras la colisión ambos volcaron quedando en un canal de regadío.

Los dos conductores resultaron con heridas de mediana gravedad siendo, trasladados por personal del Samu hasta el Hospital Regional Rancagua. En las labores de rescate trabajó personal de Bomberos de la Tercera y Cuarta Compañía de Bomberos de Rancagua, mientras que las causas del accidente están siendo investigadas.

