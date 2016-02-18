Dos personas lesionadas dejó violento accidente en la Ruta H-10

Fernando Ávila Figueroa
Fotos: Héctor Vargas
Un violento accidente vehicular se produjo a eso de las 06:00 de la mañana en la Ruta H-10, cruce Chancón. En el lugar chocaron de forma frontal una camioneta marca Mitsubishi y un vehículo tipo jeep, los que tras la colisión ambos volcaron quedando en un canal de regadío.
Los dos conductores resultaron con heridas de mediana gravedad siendo, trasladados por personal del Samu hasta el Hospital Regional Rancagua. En las labores de rescate trabajó personal de Bomberos de la Tercera y Cuarta Compañía de Bomberos de Rancagua, mientras que las causas del accidente están siendo investigadas.
42 comments
Ru6Cfg It as not that I want to replicate your web-site, but I really like the design. Could you tell me which theme are you using? Or was it custom made?
Very nice info and straight to the point. I am not sure if this is truly the best place to ask but do you folks have any ideea where to hire some professional writers? Thanks
might be but certainly you are going to a famous blogger should you are not already.
Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one! It as on a totally different topic but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!
Really appreciate you sharing this blog article.Thanks Again. Cool.
Really enjoyed this post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Your style is very unique compared to other folks I have read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this web site.
particularly wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every little
I really liked your post.Really thank you! Cool.
There is apparently a lot to identify about this. I assume you made some nice points in features also.
We stumbled over here different web page and thought I might as well check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to checking out your web page for a second time.
that I feel I would by no means understand. It kind
Very good info. Lucky me I came across your site by chance (stumbleupon). I have saved it for later!
I will immediately grasp your rss as I can at in finding your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please let me know so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Really informative blog article.Really thank you! Great.
Thanks so much for the post.Really looking forward to read more.
Odd , this post shows up with a dark color to it, what shade is the primary color on your web site?
Lovely site! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am taking your feeds also.
You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet to find out more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this web site.
This is one awesome blog article.Really thank you! Want more.
purses too. I personally believe that any one of those totes
Very neat blog article.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Perfectly indited subject matter, thanks for information.
Muchos Gracias for your article post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
You made some decent points there. I looked on the net for additional information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this web site.
very good post, i actually love this web site, keep on it
We appreciate you discussing this kind of blade and soul power leveling to all of us, we require it so we need a person. Continue the very good career and even learn more opinions from you.
We all talk a little about what you should speak about when is shows correspondence to because Perhaps this has more than one meaning.
Your golfing ask to help you arouse your recollection along with improve the
Some really prime posts on this web site , saved to bookmarks.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog. Awesome.
marc jacobs bags outlet ??????30????????????????5??????????????? | ????????
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this article plus the rest of the website is very good.
Looking forward to reading more. Great article.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Some genuinely choice content on this site, bookmarked.
Pretty! This was an incredibly wonderful article. Thanks for supplying this info.|
Thanks so much for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Major thanks for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Really informative article.Thanks Again. Really Cool. anal creampie
louis neverfull it truly is an remarkable present in neatly style.
Wow, awesome weblog structure! How lengthy have you ever been running a blog for? you made running a blog look easy. The overall glance of your site is magnificent, let alone the content material!
Wow, that as what I was searching for, what a stuff! existing here at this website, thanks admin of this site.