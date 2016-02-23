Bomberos de Pichilemu recibió importante donación de agua

  • RNE agradeció la colaboración de las personas que escucharon el llamado y fueron en ayuda de los hombres del fuego donando una buena cantidad del vital elemento.
 

Bajo la campaña “Prende con Agua” que desarrolla la Red Nacional de Emergencia (RNE) este sábado se entregaron 216 litros de agua envasada al Cuerpo de Bomberos de Pichilemu.

La campaña busca reunir donaciones de la ciudadanía para ir en ayuda de los voluntarios que participan en los incendios forestales durante la temporada estival, los que  en algunas oportunidades deben comprar este vital elemento.

En este contexto, la Red Nacional de Emergencia de la región de O’Higgins agradeció la colaboración de las personas que escucharon el llamado y fueron en ayuda de los hombres del fuego donando una cantidad importante de agua mineral.

Cabe destacar que la iniciativa, #Prendeconagua fue lanzada por la Red Nacional de Emergencia (RNE) en las redes sociales, con el objetivo de hacer un llamado a la ciudadanía a apoyar a los bomberos de todo el país, con agua embotellada y barras energéticas, cuando ocurren incendios forestales.

Si usted quiere apoyar a los voluntarios con el vital elemento o barras energéticas, sólo debe acercarse a la compañía más cercana y dejar su donación. Bomberos y la RNE se los agradecerá.

