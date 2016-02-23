Bomberos de Pichilemu recibió importante donación de agua

-
RNE agradeció la colaboración de las personas que escucharon el llamado y fueron en ayuda de los hombres del fuego donando una buena cantidad del vital elemento.
Bajo la campaña “Prende con Agua” que desarrolla la Red Nacional de Emergencia (RNE) este sábado se entregaron 216 litros de agua envasada al Cuerpo de Bomberos de Pichilemu.
La campaña busca reunir donaciones de la ciudadanía para ir en ayuda de los voluntarios que participan en los incendios forestales durante la temporada estival, los que en algunas oportunidades deben comprar este vital elemento.
En este contexto, la Red Nacional de Emergencia de la región de O’Higgins agradeció la colaboración de las personas que escucharon el llamado y fueron en ayuda de los hombres del fuego donando una cantidad importante de agua mineral.
Cabe destacar que la iniciativa, #Prendeconagua fue lanzada por la Red Nacional de Emergencia (RNE) en las redes sociales, con el objetivo de hacer un llamado a la ciudadanía a apoyar a los bomberos de todo el país, con agua embotellada y barras energéticas, cuando ocurren incendios forestales.
Si usted quiere apoyar a los voluntarios con el vital elemento o barras energéticas, sólo debe acercarse a la compañía más cercana y dejar su donación. Bomberos y la RNE se los agradecerá.
43 comments
oIKeLm Merely wanna remark that you have a very nice web site , I like the pattern it actually stands out.
Really informative blog post.Really looking forward to read more.
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are wonderful! Thanks!
Regards for helping out, great information. Considering how dangerous everything is, nothing is really very frightening. by Gertrude Stein.
some really interesting information, well written and broadly speaking user pleasant.
My brother suggested I might like this website. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
This is one awesome blog article.Really thank you! Much obliged.
Very informative article.Much thanks again. Want more.
I see something truly interesting about your web site so I saved to favorites.
Just came from google to your website have to say thanks.
This article will help the internet viewers for creating new blog or even a weblog from start to end.|
Remarkable things here. I am very satisfied to look your article.
Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.
Thanks a lot for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on
Very good write-up. I definitely love this site. Keep writing!
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank God I found it on Google. You ave made my day! Thanks again.
topic, made me personally consider it from numerous various
Your current positions always have got many of really up to date info. Where do you come up with this? Just declaring you are very resourceful. Thanks again
we all be familiar with media is a great source of facts.
There is visibly a bunch to realize about this. I suppose you made some good points in features also.
Thanks for the article.Really thank you! Great.
You completed a few nice points there. I did a search on the theme and found the majority of people will consent with your blog.
Really informative blog article.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Really appreciate you sharing this post.
You made some nice points there. I looked on the internet for the subject matter and found most individuals will consent with your blog.
Major thankies for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Look advanced to far added agreeable from you!
This very blog is definitely interesting and also informative. I have picked up a lot of useful tips out of this source. I ad love to return over and over again. Thanks a bunch!
Music started playing anytime I opened up this web-site, so irritating!
You have made some really good points there. I checked on the web for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.
This is one awesome blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Very good article. I am experiencing some of these issues as well..
Thanks a lot for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
They were why not look here permanently out. There was far too much fat on
Some truly superb info , Glad I observed this.
Have you ever thought about writing an e-book or guest authoring on other websites? I have a blog based on the same topics you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my readers would appreciate your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e mail.
There as certainly a great deal to know about this subject. I like all the points you ave made.
Very informative article.Really thank you! Really Cool.
I truly appreciate this article post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
This is a great tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere. Short but very accurate info Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read post!
It as not that I want to replicate your web-site, but I really like the design. Could you tell me which design are you using? Or was it especially designed?
Major thanks for the blog.Much thanks again. Great.
Perfect piece of work you have done, this site is really cool with great information.