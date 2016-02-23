En la comuna de Litueche:  Detienen a hombre acusado de provocar incendio forestal

Por: Felipe Alvear Silva

 Eran aproximadamente las 13 horas del pasado sábado, cuando personal del Cuerpo de Bomberos de Litueche y brigadistas de la Conaf debieron trasladarse al sector de Picaflor, en el norte de la comuna de Cardenal Caro, y que varias hectáreas del cerro se estaban quemando rápidamente ya que el viento y el fuerte calor hacían propicio el siniestro ubicado muy cerca de unas parcelas del sector.

Tras cerca de cuatro horas de intenso trabajo, los voluntarios y brigadistas lograron controlar el fuego que afectó a 33 hectáreas de pastizal, matorral, arbolado de eucaliptos, pero que afortunadamente -y gracias al trabajo realizado- no llegó a las casas. El incendio tuvo un rebrote más tarde, y debido a todo esto, sumado a otro siniestro forestal, la comuna estuvo con Alerta Amarilla durante el fin de semana.

Pero esta vez el incendio no quedó impune. Durante el trabajo de los bomberos y brigadistas de Conaf, Carabineros de la Tenencia Litueche hizo el suyo, y logró la detención de un sujeto identificado como A.R.G.Z.A., de 36 años, que habría sido el iniciador del fuego. De acuerdo a lo señalado, minutos antes de las 13, el acusado cocinaba en un horno de barro que tiene en el patio de su casa, cuando una chispa que saltó llegó hasta el pasto seco, iniciando el fuego.

Por disposición del fiscal de turno el sujeto fue puesto a disposición del Tribunal de Garantía Pichilemu para ser formalizado por el delito de incendio.

