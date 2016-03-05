Fue diagnosticada con una gastroenteritis:  Investigan muerte de niña de 10 años en Rancagua

Destacada, Otros, Policial marzo 5, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda

Por:  Felipe Alvear Silva

 A través de peritos del Servicio Médico Legal (SML) que realizan la autopsia al cuerpo de la niña, y por las indagatorias que lleva a cabo los detectives de la Brigada de Homicidios (BH) de la PDI Rancagua, se encuentra la investigación que pretende dilucidar las causas de la muerte de una menor de edad (10 años) que durante la jornada de ayer falleció mientras era asistida en el Cesfam 1 de Rancagua.

De acuerdo a la información, los hechos comenzaron durante la jornada del miércoles, cuando la menor de edad que estaba de vacaciones en Rancagua viendo a su padre -ella es originaria de San Javier, Región del Maule-, comenzó a sentirse mal por lo que fue derivada al Consultorio Enrique Dintrans de Avenida Baquedano. Una vez en el lugar le diagnosticaron una gastroenteritis, y bajo medicamentos la dieron de alta para que fuera a recuperarse a su casa.

Pero al día siguiente todo se complicó. Al despertar, la niña se sentía muy mal, por lo que su abuela paterna llamó a la ambulancia para que la vieran, pero lamentablemente, al llegar los paramédicos al domicilio de la Villa Galilea, se percataron que ya había fallecido. Por instrucción del fiscal de turno, los peritos de la BH tomaron el caso, investigando en principio una posible enfermedad que sufría la menor. El cuerpo fue retirado y llevado al SML para la autopsia de rigor, que esclarecerá su muerte.

Sharing

Tags

, ,

About Alejandra Sepulveda

19 comments

Deja un comentario