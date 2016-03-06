Con una alegría desbordante: Alumnas y docentes de colegio Santa Inés de San Vicente comenzaron un nuevo periodo escolar

-
En el principal patio del colegio, y con una oración a la virgen María la madre de Jesús, se vivieron los primeros minutos del año escolar 2016.
No solo el reencuentro marcó la primera jornada de clases. También el entusiasmo y algunas novedades, como por ejemplo la bienvenida a nuevas alumnas, y también nuevos docentes y asistentes de la educación.
Así el primer día se transformó en una verdadera fiesta, donde las anécdotas veraniegas, los rostros broceados, unos centímetros demás, y las sorpresas, fueron protagonistas en el colegio de avenida Horacio Aránguiz.
Unas palabras de bienvenida de la madre directora Sor Cecilia González, y la emoción de vivir el último primer día, de las alumnas de cuarto medio, sellaron este nuevo comienzo, donde los sueños pueden ser posibles.
El colegio Santa Inés fue fundado hace casi 62 años, partiendo su labor misional a cargo de las religiosas franciscanas, quienes en la década de los 80´entregaron esta labor a la orden de Santo Domingo. Hoy, es un establecimiento subvencionado de financiamiento compartido, que entrega educación de calidad a las niñas de la zona desde la edad preescolar.
Su directora, ex alumna del colegio, saludó a las niñas, y agradeció como siempre al plantel docente y no docente su entrega y compromiso con la organización, y les llamó a trabajar en conjunto para mantener las tradiciones inesianas.
