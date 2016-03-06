La alegría del reecuentro con los amigos

Crónicas, Destacada, Educación marzo 6, 2016marzo 6, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
IMG_8037

 Fotos: Nico Carrasco

Normalmente se asume que muchos niños ven el regreso a clases como algo tedioso. Puede ser que la mayor complicación, aparte de cumplir con las obligaciones escolares, sea la de volver a levantarse temprano cada mañana; algo que puede valer la pena si es que se regresa a ver a los amigos, a contar historias sobre qué hicieron durante todos estos meses y a disfrutar de una que otra travesura que pueden realizar tanto dentro como fuera del aula.

Por eso no era extraño ver el buen ánimo con el que los más de mil alumnos del Colegio Moisés Mussa de Rancagua regresaron a clases. Pese a que más de alguno tuvo que combatir el sueño durante las primeras horas, a la hora del recreo pudo verse el entusiasmo a la hora de jugar y de compartir entre los compañeros.

