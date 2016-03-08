Los coletazos que trae para la Universidad Regional el cambio de intendente

1

 

Justo en días clave para la gestión del proyecto de remodelación del edificio de El Chapetón de Rengo, y la regularización de terrenos en San Fernando, la Presidenta decidió pedir la renuncia del jefe del gobierno regional quien estaba a cargo de estos procesos. Carlos Soto alcalde de Rengo, afirmó que proyectos así de importantes “no pueden estar supeditados al Intendente de turno”.

 

 
IRENE PADILLA A.

 

 

La salida del intendente Juan Ramón Godoy el pasado viernes no solo trajo consigo consecuencias políticas para la región, sino que pone ciertas dudas en el proceso de la Universidad regional. Cuando en marzo de 2017 tiene que ingresar la primera generación de alumnos, no hay ninguna claridad respecto a qué infraestructura será utilizada para albergarlos. Mientras Rancagua, depende en un 100% de las fechas de cambio del Hospital Regional, ahora quienes quedan en pausa son los renguinos quienes tenían todo preparado para comenzar cuanto antes la remodelación del edificio de El Chapeton.

Esto porque justamente para estas dos primeras semanas de marzo estaba proyectado por el ex intendente Godoy una visita a los terrenos de la sede de esa comuna y la conformación de un equipo del Gobierno Regional que apoyaría a la Universidad y al municipio en la creación del diseño y la gestión de los recursos para la habilitación del edificio a orillas de la carretera. El objetivo, y así lo dijo Godoy en una de sus últimas intervenciones en el cargo, era presentar el proyecto ante el Consejo Regional a fines de este mes y en esa oportunidad solicitar el dinero necesario para la ejecución de las obras.

Pero ahora, que la Presidenta decidió pedir la renuncia del Intendente, esto quedaría en pausa. Consultada la intendenta subrogante, Teresa Núñez esta afirmó que recién está asumiendo el cargo, que los cambios administrativos son lo principal en lo inmediato y que debe interiorizarse de los realizado por el ex intendente Godoy. “ Yo soy más pausada para ver las cosas, estamos viendo lo administrativo por ahora y si bien este tema tiene prioridad tengo que ponerme al día al respecto”, explicó.
El problema es que los días están contados. Mientras la desocupación total del Hospital Regional no se proyecta para antes de junio, Rengo estaría asumiendo la responsabilidad de avanzar como sede universitaria, ya que su edificio está listo para ser intervenido, pero los recursos hoy no están. Así lo explica el alcalde de esa comuna Carlos Soto: “supongo que el Gobierno Regional está lo suficientemente maduro para no atrasar proyectos tan importantes como este. Yo tengo confianza que este proyecto no sufrirá atrasos, este es un tema de carácter prioritario que no puede estar supeditado a quien sea el intendente, debe seguir adelante”. Soto agregó que “estábamos hasta la semana pasada coordinados con los técnicos que iban a ayudar y la visita que haría el intendente , así que voy a llamar cuanto antes a la Intendenta subrogante para ver si podemos retomar este tema lo antes posible”.
Quienes también quedarían a la espera de las gestiones de Teresa Núñez son los sanfernandinos, quienes deben regularizar terrenos adyacentes a la ex sede de la Utem, para lo cual Juan Ramón Godoy había comprometido todos sus esfuerzos.

 

 

El CORE: etapa fundamental para el avance de las sedes

La importancia del intendente en este proceso es fundamental, principalmente porque debe priorizar los proyectos relativos a la universidad para que estos sean discutidos en el CORE. Si bien la Universidad ya tiene los recursos listos para remodelar el Hospital Regional, es el Gobierno Regional, y específicamente el consejo a quienes se les solicitará los dineros para estas dos sedes del plantel.

Manuel Barrera, consejero regional y presidente de la Comisión de Educación subraya su preocupación por el avance del proyecto universitario, por ello afirma que “hoy hablé con el jefe de gabinete de la intendenta subrogante para agendar una reunión y ponerla al tanto de la situación de la universidad porque cualquiera sea el intendente, titular o subrogante, tenemos que seguir el trabajo igual”.

Pero el paso de estos proyectos por el consejo del Gobierno Regional no será fácil. La última presentación de la Universidad ante el CORE fue sumamente polémica y en ella se demostraron claras divisiones entre los consejeros, quienes en su mayoría protestaron por el interés de la universidad en financiar la habilitación de una sede en Rancagua, siendo que habían dos previamente construidas en Rengo y San Fernando. Si bien se prevé que el CORE aprobará la entrega de recursos (que hasta el momento superaría los 3.500 millones de pesos) no será un simple trámite. Según Manuel Barrera, la última semana de marzo se está gestionando una presentación del rector Rafael Correa ante el Consejo Regional donde se debería abordar nuevamente el delicado tema de la infraestructura y los dineros que se pedirán al CORE si es que la cifra está clara en esa fecha.

Por su parte, Fernando Verdugo, presidente del Consejo Regional es cauto y afirma que los consejeros solo están a la espera de las decisiones que tome el plantel y el intendente o intendenta a cargo. “La prioridades del intendente las pone el Gobierno central y este tema debe pasar por ese cauce; en primer lugar debe reunirse el Intendente con el Rector y luego presentar el proyecto de financiamiento de las sedes al Consejo Regional. Aquí es el Intendente el que lleva las urgencias, nosotros no podemos hacer nada en ese sentido, lo que sabemos hasta ahora es que la Universidad es prioritaria para el Gobierno por lo tanto creo que no debería haber problema”, sentencia el consejero.

 

CREO QUE LA NUEVA INTENDENTA, DEBIERA VOLVER A FOJAS CERO EL PROYECTO UNIVERSIDAD REGIONAL, QUE DE REGIONAL NO TIENE NADA, SON MUY POCOS LOS RANCAGUINOS CONSULTADOS Y COMO ES LOGICO EN NINGUN CASO SON REPRESENTATIVOS DE LA CAPITAL DE LA REGION, LO PRIMERO ES CAMBIAR AL SEÑOR CORREA, SEGUNDO LA ARMAZON DEL PROYECTO DEBE SER LA CASA CENTRAL QUE DEBE DISEÑARSE EN UN PAÑO DE TERRENO, CERCANO A LAS 100 HECTAREASUBICADAS EN LA PARTE RURAL DE RANCAGUA, Y DOTARLA DE TODA LA INFRAESTRUCTURA MODERNA QUE EXIGE UNA UNIVERSIDAD EN EL AÑO 2016. REMODELAR UN VIEJO EDIFICIO CON CASI SU VIDA UTIL AGOTADA, NO SOPORTA EL MAS MINIMO ANALISIS, HASTA ESTE MOMENTO EL PROYECTO UNIVERSIDAD HA SIDO EFICIENTE EN GASTAR RECURSOS, EN GASTOS TOTALMENTE INNECESARIOS. LOS INTENDENTES DE ESTE GOBIERNO, AL PARECER NO CONOCEN UNIVERSIDADES DE PRESTIGIO NACIONAL, COMO LA UNIVERSIDAD AUSTRAL DE VALDIVIA, LA UNIVERSIDAD DE TALCA, COMPARADA CON LA CASUCHA QUE SERA EL EDIFICIIO DEL HOSPITAL REMODELADO, ES SOLAMENTE MAL UTILIZAR LOS ESCASOS RECURSOS DEL ESTADO.

