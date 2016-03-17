Hombre de 63 años falleció atropellado en Quinta de Tilcoco

Felipe Alvear Silva
Un lamentable hecho policial ocurrió durante la noche del pasado martes en Quinta de Tilcoco. Cuando eran las 21:20 horas, personal de la Tenencia del sector fue informada que en la calzada de Avenida El Arenal, yacía el cuerpo de una persona sin vida, al parecer, atropellada por un vehículo. Una vez en el lugar los efectivos establecieron que el cuerpo correspondía a A.S.B.G. (63), quien estaba sin vida producto de un atropello.
Minutos más tarde, cuando el fiscal ya había establecido la presencia de peritos de la SIAT de Carabineros y del Servicio Médico Legal para retirar, una mujer de 51 años, identificada como F.B.J.R., se presentó en la guardia de la Tenencia Quinta de Tilcoco para confesar que minutos antes, mientras manejaba su Chevrolet Cruze, atropelló a una persona, y producto del miedo, se fue a su casa, lugar donde habló el tema con su familia y decidió ir a Carabineros.
Una vez realizada las pericias por parte de los efectivos de la SIAT, personal del SML retiró el cuerpo del hombre. Según lo señalado por la mujer, el hombre cruzó de forma repentina la vía, por lo que nada pudo hacer para impactarlo. El caso quedó en manos de la Fiscalía Local de Rengo.
