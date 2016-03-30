﻿Artistas marciales de la región brillaron en US Open

Los integrantes del team que conduce Juan Carlos Pardo cosecharon 22 medallas, diez de ellas doradas, en una nueva expedición por Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ricardo Obando
Una excelente participación consiguieron los integrantes del team de Juan Carlos Pardo en el campeonato internacional más importante de los Estados Unidos, el US Open Karate.
Durante varios días, los alumnos del Dojo Kenshokan Karate Do de Machalí y Mostazal compitieron de igual a igual con los mejores exponentes del mundo y, los deportistas locales, no se quedaron atrás.
Ayer, una vez terminada la expedición, se confirmó que los integrantes de esta escuela de artes marciales consiguieron diez medallas de oro, siete de plata y cinco de bronce, totalizando 22 en un certamen de alto nivel.
En las próximas horas el grupo de artistas marciales retornará al país para seguir con sus entrenamientos diarios buscando progresar en esta rama, donde ya se están acostumbrando a conseguir grandes logros tanto nacionales como internacionales.
Cabe consignar que respecto a los logros obtenidos, el sensei Juan Carlos Pardo se mostró feliz y aprovechó la ocasión para agradecer a todos quienes hicieron posible el viaje de sus alumnos a tierras norteamericanas.
