Albert Acevedo es opción y podría ser titular en Antofagasta

– El defensor está recuperado y está en carpeta de Cristián Arán. El jugador, de paso, valoró la labor que han cumplido sus compañeros en defensa y consideró al CDA como un rival muy complicado.
Ricardo Obando
Misión CDA a la vista. En O’Higgins trabajan muy a conciencia sabiendo que el partido del próximo domingo, en Antofagasta, es clave para seguir en la lucha por puestos de avanzada y mirar muy de cerca una opción de alcanzar un cupo a la Copa Sudamericana 2017.
En ese sentido, el equipo que dirige Cristián Arán está entrenando tomando en cuenta sus virtudes y también las opciones que podría darle el rival desde donde aprovecharse para ir al abordaje de los nortinos.
Es así que, con la recuperación total de Albert Acevedo, el DT tendrá una opción más de variante en la zaga ya que, el experimentado jugador, podría volver al once estelar tras un par de semanas de ausencia. De ser así, el “perjudicado” que abandonará el lugar de privilegio en el equipo sería Bastián San Juan, para quien el propio Acevedo tuvo ayer palabras de buena crianza. Justamente, de aquella defensa compuesta solo por jugadores de casa (Torrealba, San Juan, Osorio y Vargas), dijo que “siento que hicieron buenos partidos, todos venían jugando con regularidad y Bastián en los dos partidos que le tocó jugar fue de los mejores de la cancha. Siento que la labor que cumplió la hizo bastante bien, con mucha personalidad”. A lo anterior, el ex seleccionado nacional sentenció que San Juan “demostró que su trabajo, lo que muestra día a día, le permite hacer buenos partidos cuando le toca”.
APROVECHANDO EL TIEMPO
La semana sin fútbol producto de la fecha FIFA y los partidos de La Roja frente a Argentina y Venezuela, le permitieron a O’Higgins potenciar algunos aspectos que no había tenido la oportunidad de profundizarlos.
Es así que, Albert Acevedo, expuso que “aprovechamos estos días en tratar de acumular entrenamientos e intensidad. En ese sentido se sacó provecho a eso y nos sentimos bien, capaces, y lo mejor es que estamos en la pelea por cualquier cosa”.
Ahora bien, sobre el CDA, el defensor comentó que “el partido será complicado porque Antofagasta ha levantado”. Y claro, lo anterior se explica porque los Pumas se han hecho fuertes en el segundo semestre, pero aún siguen complicados con la opción del descenso, instancia que le suma presión extra al equipo del español Beñat San José.
Sobre el caso, Avecedo argumentó que “en esta instancia se empiezan a definir caminos, al comienzo uno va sacando ventajas o se va quedando atrás y cuando queda poco que pelear, los puntos se hacen vitales porque todos juegan por algo por lo estrecho que está el torneo”.
A este partido, que será arbitrado por Francisco Gilabert, los celestes llegarán con 16 puntos (sexto lugar), tres unidades más que su rival. Eso en la tabla del Clausura donde ambos pugnan por entrar en la liguilla que entrega un cupo a la próxima edición de la Copa Sudamericana. En tanto, en la clasificación acumulada donde O’Higgins está a cinco unidades de meterse directamente en la competencia internacional evitando así la liguilla, suma 39 puntos bajo los 44 que se anota Universidad de Concepción. En esa misma instancia, el CDA está con 24 puntos zafando de la zona de descenso solo por diferencia de goles donde supera a San Marcos de Arica y Unión La Calera.
Es decir, para ambas escuadras lo del fin de semana será un partido de “seis puntos”.
